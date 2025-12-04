Why Magic defense is helping their offense

The Orlando Magic are finally figuring things out on the offensive end of the floor this season.

After over a decade of offensive mediocrity, the Magic now boast one of the top 10 offenses in the NBA this season. They also have one of the top 10 defenses in the league, which is a recipe for success in the league. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley explained how the Magic have been able to turn their defense into offense.

“I mean we had to turn them over in order to get some more possessions because we didn’t particularly shoot the ball well, and I think us being able to turn them over to get out and get some easy baskets was necessary. And that’s the great part about this game, we found a way to win, but we are darned for sure going to learn from this game in the win," Mosley said after the team's recent game against the Chicago Bulls.

Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones passes the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic defense fueling offense, which is leading to their success

The Magic have hung their hat on the defensive end of the floor ever since Mosley arrived in Orlando back in 2021. Each year, the Magic have grown on defense, but the beginning of the season saw a bit of a lull in that department.

Since their 1-4 start, the Magic have won 12 of their last 16 games, large in part to the success of the defense. Last season, the Magic held the second-best defense in the NBA behind the eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

While their defense isn't as strong as it was a year ago, they have had to sacrifice some of their defensive energy for offense. Now that the Magic have their balance, it puts them in a place to where they can be one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow night as they take on Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat. Tipoff is scheduled for 7pm ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

