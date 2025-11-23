The Orlando Magic pulled away late to down the New York Knicks, 133-121, inside Kia Center in the first night of a back-to-back. It was the second-straight game where the Magic passed their season-high in scoring. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Franz Wagner continues to impose will without Banchero:

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) goes to the basket during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic fell behind 10 early and needed an injection of life. Wagner spearheaded a 14-0 Magic run and continued to impose his will without Paolo Banchero. Whether he's on- or off-ball, Wagner is a consistent threat.

Wagner creates advantages as a screener, consistently generates rim pressure by leveraging his strong 6-foot-10 frame and is getting more comfortable hoisting threes when defenders are ducking under screens.

He poured on 37 points -- one off his career high -- on 13-of-19 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Wagner was in rhythm all evening offensively, taking advantage of every matchup in front of him.

Few players are more difficult to stop when they've got a head of steam, especially with how creative and dynamic the fifth-year pro is with either hand.

Both offenses thrived, but late Magic run helps them pull away:

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up court during the first quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

191 points -- that's how many points were scored through three quarters. There were plenty of Magic games last year where it was difficult for either team to reach 100. That wasn't the case in this one.

There was little resistance defensively. New York shot 57.6 percent to Orlando's 55.6 percent through three quarters. But a late Magic run helped them create separation.

Their defense tightened up, buoying an 18-4 fourth quarter run -- capped by a ferocious Jalen Suggs two-handed slam off a double drag with 6:18 left. That was just enough to hold off one of the NBA's best offenses, led by Jalen Brunson, who was outstanding.

Lots of offensive fouls ... from both sides:

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) is guarded by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the second quarterat Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This is an unusual takeaway, but it's called for given an usual situation.

For as many points that were scored, there were also 52 fouls called, including eight offensive fouls, all of which were called in the first three quarters. For perspective, Most teams average between 1-2 offensive fouls committed per game.

Well, each team tallied four during the 12-point Magic win. The single-game season-high is unclear, but it had to be toward the league lead, at the very least.

Bonus: What happened to Jamahl Mosley?

Mar 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images | Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images

In an unusual circumstance, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley did not come out to coach the second half.

Mosley was visibly frustrated with the officials in the first half and was assessed a technical in the second quarter. But the fifth-year head man was not ejected, but the reason why Mosley did not coach the final 24 minutes was disclosed ahead of the fourth quarter of Saturday's win: Illness.

.@OrlandoMagic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley is questionable to return to the bench tonight vs New York due to an illness.



Joe Prunty is acting as head coach. — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) November 23, 2025

We hope it's nothing to serious for Mosley. At least Orlando was able to escape with a win, for better or worse. They now travel to Boston for the second night of a back-to-back, the first of three-straight on the road.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic need to learn a lesson about Desmond Bane

This Magic continue to excel in one key area

Franz Wagner struggles down stretch, and more takeaways from Magic vs. Rockets