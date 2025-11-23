Franz Wagner continues to excel without Banchero as Magic humble Knicks again
In this story:
The Orlando Magic pulled away late to down the New York Knicks, 133-121, inside Kia Center in the first night of a back-to-back. It was the second-straight game where the Magic passed their season-high in scoring. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!
Franz Wagner continues to impose will without Banchero:
The Magic fell behind 10 early and needed an injection of life. Wagner spearheaded a 14-0 Magic run and continued to impose his will without Paolo Banchero. Whether he's on- or off-ball, Wagner is a consistent threat.
Wagner creates advantages as a screener, consistently generates rim pressure by leveraging his strong 6-foot-10 frame and is getting more comfortable hoisting threes when defenders are ducking under screens.
He poured on 37 points -- one off his career high -- on 13-of-19 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. Wagner was in rhythm all evening offensively, taking advantage of every matchup in front of him.
Few players are more difficult to stop when they've got a head of steam, especially with how creative and dynamic the fifth-year pro is with either hand.
Both offenses thrived, but late Magic run helps them pull away:
191 points -- that's how many points were scored through three quarters. There were plenty of Magic games last year where it was difficult for either team to reach 100. That wasn't the case in this one.
There was little resistance defensively. New York shot 57.6 percent to Orlando's 55.6 percent through three quarters. But a late Magic run helped them create separation.
Their defense tightened up, buoying an 18-4 fourth quarter run -- capped by a ferocious Jalen Suggs two-handed slam off a double drag with 6:18 left. That was just enough to hold off one of the NBA's best offenses, led by Jalen Brunson, who was outstanding.
Lots of offensive fouls ... from both sides:
This is an unusual takeaway, but it's called for given an usual situation.
For as many points that were scored, there were also 52 fouls called, including eight offensive fouls, all of which were called in the first three quarters. For perspective, Most teams average between 1-2 offensive fouls committed per game.
Well, each team tallied four during the 12-point Magic win. The single-game season-high is unclear, but it had to be toward the league lead, at the very least.
Bonus: What happened to Jamahl Mosley?
In an unusual circumstance, Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley did not come out to coach the second half.
Mosley was visibly frustrated with the officials in the first half and was assessed a technical in the second quarter. But the fifth-year head man was not ejected, but the reason why Mosley did not coach the final 24 minutes was disclosed ahead of the fourth quarter of Saturday's win: Illness.
We hope it's nothing to serious for Mosley. At least Orlando was able to escape with a win, for better or worse. They now travel to Boston for the second night of a back-to-back, the first of three-straight on the road.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic need to learn a lesson about Desmond Bane
This Magic continue to excel in one key area
Franz Wagner struggles down stretch, and more takeaways from Magic vs. Rockets
Matt Hanifan: Born and raised in Nevada, Matt has covered the Miami Heat, NBA and men’s college basketball for various platforms since 2019. More of his work can be found at Hot Hot Hoops, Vendetta Sports Media and Mountain West Connection. He studied journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno, where he previously served as a sports staff writer for The Nevada Sagebrush. Twitter: @Mph_824_