The Orlando Magic climbed back from down 26 points in the fourth quarter, but were not able to complete the comeback attempt against the Boston Celtics, losing 138-129. Many of the names that spearheaded the late surge weren't ones you'd expect. Let's dive into our takeaways!

Boston takes advantage of Magic's beleagured frontcourt:

First, it was Wendell Carter Jr., who was ruled out 40 minutes before the game with an ankle sprain. Not long after the starting lineup was announced, Goga Bitadze was also ruled out with an ankle injury.

That left the Magic with essentially zero rim protection, outside of Jonathan Isaac, who played just five minutes after not making an impact.

Boston completely feasted in the paint, making 69.6 percent (32-46) of their shots in the paint, including 16-of-17 at the rim. Most of the damage came in the first three quarters, but the Magic's back line provided little resistance throughout the entirety of the game.

Magic ride hot hand of Jase Richardson, Jett Howard down stretch:

Richardson, the Magic's first-round rookie, had yet to appear for more than eight minutes in a single game. He played eight in the first half -- many with Tyus Jones.

Richardson ultimately finished with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting. He opened with three tough finishes -- including a three-point play over Jordan Walsh in the fourth quarter -- plus a wing triple after a tip-out from Penda.

He was exactly as advertised down the stretch. Though Richardson was on the wrong end of a few (bigger) matchups defensively alongside Jones. His energy was more than palpable, though.

Jett Howard, who scored 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter, looked as confident as we have seen him in any professional setting. Howard was demanding the rock, aggressively attacking closeouts without any fear of playing through contact and, most importantly, was converting.

Howard had 41 total points this year heading into the night; he finished with a team-high 30. It was Richardson-Howard-Penda who buoyed the Magic down the stretch, just like everyone predicted heading into the game.

Noah Penda returns to lineup, gave Magic good energy:

Noah Penda was recalled from Osceola on Friday after a two-game stint with the Magic's G-League squad. In lieu of the Magic's injuries, he returned to the lineup Sunday and was one of the Magic's most impactful players.

The second-round pick had 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He's still raw offensively, but he knocked down a pair of open left-wing threes before blowing past Josh Minott on a hesitation dribble for the three-point play.

Penda was active defensively and on the glass, where his high motor is always on full display, while making the right decisions. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll continue earning spot minutes. But it's hard not to be encouraged by what we saw from Penda -- as well as the other youngsters -- despite a failed comeback attempt.

