The Orlando Magic surged to a 144-103 blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers inside Xfinity Mobile Arena on Tuesday night. It was the Magic's fifth-ever game scoring 140 points, their first since they scored 149 against the Atlanta Hawks on April 5, 2019. Outside of the first quarter, it was never close, putting the Magic in a favorable position to advance in the Emirates Cup heading into Friday.

What were our takeaways?! Let's dive into it!

Anthony Black took over first half:

Spot-up threes, step-back threes, step-throughs, thunderous one-handed slams, finger rolls in transition, catching full-court lobs. There's nothing that Anthony Black's first half didn't feature.

The third-year guard matched his career-high in scoring (23 points) with 6:32 left in the first half, scoring 20 second-quarter points on 8-of-9 shooting (3-3 3PT).

He took a bulk of the point guard reps in the third quarter after Jalen Suggs received a pair of techs from a silly altercation at the end of the first half. Black's final line was 30 points on 12-of-17 shooting and 4-of-6 from 3-point range, his third game of 20-plus points on the season.

Jett Howard's confidence continues to grow:

Howard's confidence was at an all-time high in the fourth quarter on Sunday against Boston. That carried over across 18 minutes against Philadelphia.

Coming off a career performance, Howard's first bucket of the night came on a left-right Paul George-esque snatch-back dribble against Quentin Grimes (leading to a layup). He followed suit with a deflection (and near steal) defensively with a spot-up wing triple on the other end. He had three impressive finishes at the rim in the second half, finishing with 13 points despite missing four of his five 3-pointers.

There's no guarantee it happens, but he's giving reason for Jamahl Mosley to keep him in the rotation until Paolo Banchero returns. Howard's processing the game much better and showing legitimate flashes as a self-creator off the bounce. Shoutout God Shammgod!

Everyone had a pre-Thanksgiving Feast:

Tuesday marked the Magic's final pre-Thanksgiving competition. Everyone ate, with nine players reaching double figures for the first time this season, led by Black, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane. Collectively, the Magic shot 53.5 percent and 38.2 percent from 3-point range (13-34).

Depending on what happens over the next 72 hours or so, the Magic's blowout win could be consequential to them advancing to the knockout round in the In-Season Tournament. Point differential matters. And the Magic's three wins now put them at 3-0 with a plus-61 point differential, the best of any team in the East entering Friday's finale against Detroit.

