Key Miami Heat reserve could miss rest of game vs. Orlando Magic
In this story:
The Miami Heat have announced that key rotation swingman Pelle Larsson is questionable to return to tonight's NBA Cup Quarterfinal game against the Orlando Magic.
Larsson rolled his ankle on teammate Andrew Wiggins' leg down the stretch of the second quarter and was not seen on the Heat bench when the third quarter began.
Larsson is averaging nine points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23 games this season.
Here's the rest of the injury report and pre-game preview:
INJURY REPORT
MAGIC
Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle
Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Questionable - Ankle
Tyler Herro: Available - Toe
Davion Mitchell: Available - Groin
Pelle Larsson: Available - Hip
Dru Smith: Available - Hip
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 6:00 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), 96.9 FM The Game, AM 740 (Orlando)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (14-10) and Orlando Magic (14-10) meet for the NBA Cup quarterfinals and the third of seven matchups overall this season (including two preseason games). The two teams have previously met twice in regular season play, both in Orlando with the Magic winning by a combined total of five points. The Magic are 63-81 all-time versus the Magic during the regular
season, including 25-45 in road games games and 38-36 in home games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
MAGIC
G Jalen Suggs
G Anthony Black
C Wendell Carter Jr.
F Desmond Bane
F Paolo Banchero
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -0.5 (+100), Magic +0.5 (-132)
Moneyline: Heat +102, Magic -130
Total points scored: 226.5 (over -130, under -102)
QUOTABLE
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley: "Again, you don't wanna see anybody go down but we talked about our depth and our defense being our strong suit so our guys are going to have to step up to the plate depending how long guys are out for."