To some people's surprise, there are 10 East teams with a .500 or better record after one month. One of those teams is the Orlando Magic, albeit through 18 games, who are 10-8, two games back of the Miami Heat for the No. 3 seed in the East.

It's still way too early to get a real feel for how the conference will shake out. But the formula for how the Magic, who are 9-4 over their last 13, continue to find to success, is simple, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk

"Defensively, the Magic are still trying to recapture the level they defended at last season when they finished with the second-best defensive rating," Youngmisuk wrote. "And the Magic are playing faster with coach Jamahl Mosley emphasizing running off stops and pushing when they can. But shooting remains a question mark.

"Orlando paid a steep price to get Desmond Bane to address this area, betting he will raise his 3-point shooting percentage to his career 40.7% average. But will his presence open more space for Banchero and Franz Wagner to operate in? And can Banchero and Wagner improve their 3-point shooting to get the Magic out of the first round?

"Wendell Carter Jr. and Tristan da Silva have shot above 40% from 3, which helps. But if Orlando wants to make noise in the postseason, Bane, Banchero and Wagner have to raise their 3-point shooting to give Orlando's elite defense the help it needs."

Magic will still need to continue showcasing improved offense against better competition:

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts during the first half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Magic have played the NBA's 8th-toughest schedule, according to Dunks & Threes. But they are middle-of-the-pack in defenses faced (15th) with the league's 11th-best adjusted offense (relative to SOS).

Orlando has been a good-not-great offense against good defenses. The Pistons, Heat and Nuggets await over the next three weeks, among others.

The Magic are playing faster and have continued to jell, even without star forward Paolo Banchero. Desmond Bane has shaken off his slow start to the season; Franz Wagner looks like he's poised to make his first All-Star team; Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva have continued to make strides in their development.

But as the East continues to shake itself, out, they will need to continue looking more connected -- on both sides of the ball -- to set themselves up for a deep push.

