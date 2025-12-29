Anthony Black didn't just pop off for a career-high 38 points and 7 three-pointers against Denver; he picked up an opposing star on defense while doing it.



Nuggets star Jamal Murray got his shot going at times, weaving around handoffs into downhill drives for 24 points overall, but only 7 of those points came in the Anthony Black matchup.



AB spent 5 minutes and 38 seconds of game time as Jamal Murray's primary defender, twice as long as any of his Magic teammates, holding him to those 7 PTS on 3/8 field goals.



On the last play of the game, Anthony Black secured the win for his team with incredibly active defense alongside Jonathan Isaac on the final possession, swarming Jamal and using that energy and active hands to force multiple deflections to disrupt the action before it starts.

How does one stop an unguardable action like the Jamal - Jokic handoff?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) shoots against Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Jamal Murray - Nikola Jokic two-man game is the hardest action to stop in the league.



Jokic's otherworldly feel for the game makes him nearly unguardable on his own; the Joker is a one-man offense in and of himself, able to create for others from the elbow dropping dimes in the blink of an eye, while always a threat to score and constantly lurking under the offensive glass for putbacks.



As a scorer, his arsenal of moves are endless.



Jokic can get off his jump shot without even needing the jump, as he can raise the ball over his head and shotput that thing over just about any defender, especially once he breaks out the counter moves, shoulder shimmies, and patented sombor shuffles.

Add in the threat of Jamal Murray, not just as an electric tough shotmaking pull-up shooter, but as a downhill driver curling around handoffs attacking open space, and defenses are often left scrambling.



This Chicago set below provides two screens for Murray curling into a handoff from Jokic, resulting in a giant gap to attack the paint after coming off the curl; too easy for a rim finisher of Murray's caliber.

The timing from Jamal Murray on these handoffs has been huge this year. Works to balance your pressure against you, creates enough space to attack and if you're not up he's getting downhill. pic.twitter.com/FXyS5G4T29 — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) December 28, 2025

In the post game press conference after securing the win over Denver, I asked Anthony Black what the challenges are in defending Jamal Murray, especially in those handoffs with Nikola Jokic.

It is just tough. He does a good job creating space to come off the screen, causing some indecision between the guard and the big in that handoff.



It is a tough action, but you just got to try to fight through the screens, communicate one through five, and try to bring them inside the 3pt line.



He made a lot of tough shots this game and the last time we played him; just a good player, just got to work really hard to try to limit him, he is a tough assignment. Anthony Black