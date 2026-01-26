The 23-21 Orlando Magic visit the 27-20 Cleveland Cavaliers tonight.

The Cavs are coming off a huge performance from Donovan Mitchell exploding for against this Magic team Saturday night in Orlando.



How will the Magic bounce back with a win in Cleveland, balance the offensive attack, and look to slow down Donovan Mitchell?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Cut off the head of the snake – Contain Donovan Mitchell

Jan 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) defends Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

While round one of this week's matchup felt within reach most of the way in the first half, the Cavs pulled away in the 2nd and never really looked back.



Anthony Black handled the primary assignment guarding Donovan Mitchell as Jalen Suggs eased back into things his first game back, with Black defending Mitchel 58% of the time both players were on the floor for roughly 31 partial possessions and 7 minutes of game time; Mitchell still scored 11 PTS on 4/8 FG with 4 AST / 1 TO as his team scored 31 PTS.



Black (and more Suggs) remains Orlando's best option at point of attack, but there's only so much one individual can do when a superstar like Mitchell is cooking.



Beyond the Magic finding their roots as an elite team defense, selling out for the double team or throwing a different look every possession and hoping it throws Donovan Mitchell off a few times are two options that provide hope.



Don't foul Mitchell and don't let him shoot, force others to beat you.

2. Unleash powerful downhill force Paolo Banchero

Jan 24, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) grabs the rebound during the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Paolo popped off for 27 points Saturday night, finding a good matchup against elite defender Evan Mobley.



Orlando should ride out this matchup until it stops working.



Paolo continues to be a one-man offense alongside whoever he's paired with in a lineup, he just seems to want to be a central part of the solution, just not the entire solution every time.



Getting Banchero moving downhill with a head of steam remains an unstoppable force of nature only a brave defender would step in front of to take a charge.

3. Find offensive balance as a team

Dec 31, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (00) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

As Orlando now helps Suggs recover from injury, this team again asks for patience from everyone involved.



For a team that feels like its on an ever-recovering injury timeline, fans are getting anxious, ready for the offense to start gelling.



Ideally, having most of your best players available and at full strength is what fixes everything.



With everyone available, the team can stagger its stars and lean on its best lineups and top talent.



The Magic could build lineups around different halfcourt playtypes that create reliable shot creation: Bane-Wendell P&R, Wagner-Carter Connection, Banchero-Bane inverted P&P to Bane-Banchero P&R, Wagner Show DHO, and basically and playtype with Paolo involved.



Maybe unleashing Black's off the dribble-drive game with the halfcourt P&R drive-and-kick game of Bane/Franz/Carter is one lineup combo to try, while staggering Suggs more with Paolo could unlock everyone their handoff and two-man game; the key is finding the best lineups to fill 48 minutes that lean on your elite Top-6 of Suggs-Bane-Franz-Paolo-Wendell-Black.



The Magic have multiple playtypes, 2-man duos, lineup combos they know work. Leaning more on those options could go a long way to creating the winning habits and routine shot types the team is looking to build.





