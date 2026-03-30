Magic Suffer Biggest Loss in Franchise History vs. Raptors

The Orlando Magic are the joke of the NBA after losing 139-87 against the Toronto Raptors inside Scotiabank Arena.

It's the first time in franchise history that the Magic have lost by more than 50 points in a game. The previous record was set back in 2017 when the team lost 122-75 against the Chicago Bulls. That 47-point defeat looks small in comparison to what just happened against the Raptors in Toronto.

The Magic had a lead in the first quarter and led by as much as seven points, but they then went on to surrender 31 consecutive points in the late first and early second quarter to go down by 25 early on. That run absolutely deflated the Magic, and there was no way the team could dig themselves out of it.

Magic Lose By 52 Points vs. Raptors

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard Jamal Shead. | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

When losses like this happen, it's very easy to point the finger and figure out how could this possibly happen? When a team loses like this, everyone deserves a piece of the blame. There is absolutely nobody that played well in a loss like this.

Moe Wagner was the best player in terms of plus-minus, but he was a -7 in the box score. Jamal Cain and Jevon Carter tied for the team worst at -32. Simply put, the Magic did not have it at all tonight, and they should be absolutely embarrassed for their performance.

The players definitely deserve a big chunk of the blame, but it's also not fair to let the coaching staff go off scot-free. Losses like this indicate that the team was not prepared whatsoever, and it definitely showed early on in the game.

The Magic had the green light to go out and win this game because the Raptors were playing without two starters in point guard Immanuel Quickley and small forward Brandon Ingram. They also chose to leave rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles on the bench, as he's been in and out of the lineup with various injuries to his thumb and back.

If the Magic weren't already deflated from their six-game losing streak following seven straight victories, it appears that all of the air is out of the balloon. Head coach Jamahl Mosley's seat is as hot as it has ever been and the team's hopes to get out of the play-in and make some noise in the playoffs look worse and worse.