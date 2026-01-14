Magic's Desmond Bane comments on Ja Morant trade rumors

The closer we approach the Feb. 5 trade deadline, rumors continue to swirl on Ja Morant's future with the Memphis Grizzlies. The star guard has missed the team's last five games with a calf contusion and isn't expected to play Thursday against the Orlando Magic in Berlin, Germany.

Whether he's played his last game in Memphis remains to be seen. Nevertheless, the clock is ticking on his future with the organization. And there appears to be some market for the polarizing guard -- albeit a small one.

Magic guard Desmond Bane, who was Morant's teammate for five seasons before getting traded in June, recently commented about his former running mate being at the center of trade discourse.

“You wrap your arms around anybody that’s got that type of spotlight or anything like that going on with him,” Bane said, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon. “Ja just wants to play basketball and be in a place where he feels valued. And, hopefully, if it doesn’t happen in Memphis, he gets that, you wherever his next stop is.”

This week marks Desmond Bane's first game against his former team:

Dec 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts to a foul called in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Bane-Morant duo was one of the best young backcourt tandems in the West before injuries and off-court antics in 2023 spearheaded a rapid decline in Morant's production. He's still young. There's more than enough time for him to rehabilitate his image -- on- and off-the-court -- but it doesn't appear to be coming in Memphis.

Bane recently shared how the business in the NBA could be cruel. It's all sunshine in roses until it's not; you think you're going to spend the best years of your career in one city, until you're shipped out for something better or new.

Memphis, unexpectedly, flipped Bane for four unprotected first-round picks, one swap plus Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cole Anthony over the summer. He may not have a ton of familiarity with being the centerpiece of ongoing rumors, per se. But he was the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade. To some extent, he can relate.

Whether the Grizzlies decide to move Morant ahead of the deadline is anyone's guess. He will be extension eligible at the end of this season and is owed $87 million beyond 2025-26. Morant is averaging just 19.0 points and 7.6 assists on 50.6 percent true shooting.

The one certainty we do know, however, is that it won't be the Magic who trade for him, for better or worse, barring something completely unforeseen.

The Magic and Grizzlies will play their first of two games on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. EST.

