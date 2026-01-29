Magic Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

The Orlando Magic are hoping to improve their team with the trade deadline in sight.

The team is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and needs a boost if they want to make some noise in the playoffs. Here's a look at seven potential trade targets the team could look to acquire.

PG Collin Sexton

All of the players in this list are in opposing backcourts because the Magic could best benefit from adding in that part of the court. Collin Sexton is an expiring contract for the Charlotte Hornets and could be looking for a new team this offseason. His offensive abilities would give the Magic another creator, which could help their offensive struggles this season.

Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton takes a three-point shot against the Golden State Warriors. | John Hefti-Imagn Images

PG Jose Alvarado

Alvarado is someone that could benefit more on the defensive end. He brings the same similar type of energy that Jalen Suggs brings on the defensive end, so if he's hurt or on the bench, Alvarado can keep that same level of intensity.

PG Anfernee Simons

Simons is someone that has been on the Magic's radar for a long time. A trade doesn't seem too plausible, but he is someone the Magic should continue to inquire about in case the price for his services drop. He is making $27 million in the final year of his contract, but he could join the Magic so they can obtain his Bird rights for the summer.

PG Coby White

White has been involved in trade rumors over the past several years and the Magic have always been viewed as a potential landing spot. White can be the creator in the backcourt the Magic have needed for a while, which would free up other opportunities for Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner when he returns from injury.

SG Ayo Dosunmu

Dosunmu is another Chicago Bulls guard that could be on the move, so the Magic should look into seeing what it would cost to acquire him. While Dosunmu isn't a particular specialist in any key area, his defensive intensity would fit the Magic's identity very well, so the front office should do its homework to see what it would take to pry him away from the Bulls.

SG Keon Ellis

Ellis has been buried on the bench by the Kings this season, but he remains one of the more intriguing players on the trade market this year. Like many on this list, Ellis has two-way potential, but the difference is that he is much more likelier to be dealt than other players behind him on the list.

PG Dennis Schroder

The Schroder fit is like a glove for the Magic. The team needs a high-level point guard that can fit in either the starting lineup or second unit. His experience playing on the German national team with Franz and Moe Wagner is the cherry on top and the Magic could really benefit from a player of his stature and experience.

