The Orlando Magic are shaking their heads after a 107-106 loss to the Toronto Raptors inside the Scotiabank Arena.

The Magic led by as much as 20 points in the first half, but the Raptors kept chipping away at their deficit throughout the game. With six seconds to go, Paulo Banchero had a chance to win the game for the Magic, but his three-pointer fell short, and the Magic went to the locker room as the one-point losers of the contest.

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley drives to the net past Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Magic can't finish job vs. Raptors

The Magic missed 11 of their final 13 shots in the fourth quarter, which is never a recipe for success. The team shot so well throughout the game, but when things started to crumble down the stretch, they had no answer.

This was a game where having Franz Wagner healthy certainly changes the outcome. Desmond Bane was also dealing with some back spasms during the fourth quarter, but he returned for the final possession.

Banchero was the star in the game, finishing with 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists for a triple-double. Anthony Black also continued his hot streak with 27 points to lead the team.

The Raptors had seven players score in double figures, with backup point guard Jamal Shead leading the way with 19 points. Brandon Ingram had 17 while Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Raptors had 29 fast break points and 50 bench points, which ultimately gave them the edge in the victory.

It's a tough loss for the Magic, who were in control for a good chunk of the game. Ultimately, it's hard to finish games off on the road, especially in a hostile environment like the Scotiabank Arena. That is how the cards fell in Toronto.

The Magic will look to shake this off and continue on their road trip as they travel to Indianapolis to face off against the Indiana Pacers, who are last place in the Eastern Conference. Tip-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Orlando Magic On SI Stories

Desmond Bane, Anthony Black reflect on wild Magic comeback

What Jamahl Mosley said after Magic epic comeback vs. Nuggets

One big reason why Magic beat Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Why Anthony Black has emerged for the Magic

Anthony Black helping Magic keep pace in NBA power rankings