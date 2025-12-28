One big reason why Magic beat Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The Orlando Magic are victorious after beating the Denver Nuggets 127-126 inside the Kia Center.

There are many reasons behind why the Magic came out on top, but the biggest one may have been overlooked. The Magic committed just six turnovers throughout the game, which follows a trend that the team has been following as of late. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about how important it has been keeping the ball in their hands.

“It’s so key for us because it, you know, being decisive in what we’re doing when you’re open, you shoot it. If you’re not, you put two on the ball, you come off it and find the open man. And that’s what I was saying down the stretch. We made the right play at the right time, and that’s exactly why you can take care of a basketball because you’re not trying to force it," Mosley said.

Magic taking care of basketball

The Magic turned the ball over 13.9 times per game, which is sixth in the NBA.

Considering where the team was earlier in the season, this is a major improvement for the Orlando Magic. It shows that they are growing and learning from their mistakes, which is a positive sign for what's to come.

“I think it’s huge. I think you can’t just, you know, bucket it into one thing. I thought we did a lot of things well tonight, but taking care of the ball is something that we’ve struggled with at times this year and you know, more possessions, more opportunities, you know, helps our offense for sure," Bane said.

The Magic are beginning to figure out how to be efficient on offense without turning the ball over. That is a major sign for teams towards the top of the standings, so Orlando needs to continue taking care of the basketball.

The Magic will now begin a three-game road trip, which starts tomorrow north of the border against the Toronto Raptors. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET inside Scotiabank Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

