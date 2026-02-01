Magic Explain Big Comeback That Led to Win Over Raptors

The Orlando Magic are celebrating after a 130-120 win against the Toronto Raptors inside the Kia Center.

The Magic now have consecutive wins for just the second time since late November, and things are beginning to click for the team. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke after the game about what led to the victory.

“I thought we executed down the stretch and held them to six fast break points in the second half, which I thought was great. Just being able to find matchups that we needed intentional in our work, but again, that fourth quarter was very special for our guys," Mosley said.

Orlando Magic mascot Stuff entertains fans during a game against the Toronto Raptors. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Magic Make Furious Fourth Quarter Run

The Magic trailed by 13 points going into the fourth quarter, but they were able to erase that deficit within just five minutes. A big part of the team's comeback was when Wendell Carter Jr., who scored 23 points for his second-highest total of the season.

“It was just getting out and running. We were crashing underneath and then when we weren’t crashing, we weren’t getting back. So, coming into the huddle, we talked about it; we figured it out, and then we limited them to about six transition points, I think, after that point. So, I think we did a really good job of just locking in on what they were doing offensively that was hurting us," Carter said.

Desmond Bane was also an impactful player in the win. He made seven three-pointers on 10 attempts, which is the most he's made in a single game this season. He also brought a lot of energy to the team in the win, setting the tone on the defensive end of the floor.

“I thought we were just competing. I think we, I mean, we switched everything one through five for pretty much that whole quarter, and it was like, guard your yard. Take on that challenge, you know, guarding whoever is in front of you, and they say party on the other end. I thought that was our motto that whole fourth quarter," Bane said.

The Magic will look to take what they've been able to do against the Raptors and apply it to their next game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Sunday inside the Frost Bank Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

