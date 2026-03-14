Orlando Magic-Miami Heat Injury Report, Betting Lines, How to Watch, Lineups & More

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Mar. 14, 8:00 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 104.5 FM The Beat (Orlando)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (38-29) and Orlando Magic (37-28) meet for the fifth and final regular season matchup. So far this season Orlando have won all four contests which also includes an NBA Cup quarterfinals game on December 9. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2. The Heat are 81-65 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 45-26 in home games and 36-39 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Pelle Larsson

F Andrew Wiggins

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Ankle

Anthony Black: Out - Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Jamal Cain: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-Way)

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Questionable - Quadriceps

Norman Powell: Questionable - Groin

Dru Smith: Probable - Hip

Andrew Wiggins: Out - Knee

Nikola Jovic: Out - Back

Keshad Johnson: Available - G League Assignment

Trevor Keels: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Jahmir Young: Out - G League (Two-Way)

Vlad Goldin: Available - G League (Two-Way)

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -3.5 (-112), Magic +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat -164, Magic +138

Total points scored: 235.5 (over -110, under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call .

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley after their win over the Washington Wizards: "I saw second night of a back-to-back take place. I think our guys got ahead a little bit. They did a great job of playing with pace, playing with speed, coverages, trying to keep guys in front of us. You got to give Washington a ton of credit, you know, what they've been dealing with over the last couple of days. They came out and played hard and that was a big portion of it."

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Orlando Magic On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket