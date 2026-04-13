The Orlando Magic are in a bit of a pickle after losing to the Boston Celtics in their regular season finale, which pushed them down to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Magic could have been as high as the sixth spot in the East if they beat the Celtics. They couldn't beat a Celtics team that sat nearly their entire playoff rotation for the final game of the season. The loss is sounding the alarm on Orlando's chances to advance out of the Play-In Tournament, especially now that they have to start their journey on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Magic Loss vs. Celtics is Unacceptable

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero drives to the basket defended by Boston Celtics forward Jordan Walsh. | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

After making questionable decisions on Desmond Bane's availability and choking a halftime lead against a Celtics squad that had the majority of its players in the G League last season or this season, the momentum is not on their side for a team that is trying to make a long and deep playoff run.

In fact, the result is completely unacceptable for a Magic team that is going to face far more difficult challenges when the postseason truly begins. The Magic simply don't look like a team with much life after a difficult 82-game stretch. For a team embarking on a playoff run, this is the time for things to just be getting started.

The Magic will face a tougher opponent in the 76ers, who have Tyrese Maxey and his 28.3 points per game to lead them on offense.

Looking Ahead to Play-In vs. 76ers

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is guarded by Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic can erase some of their wrongs by beating the Sixers on the road to start the play-in tournament. The victory would give the Magic a chance to get some of their confidence back before heading right back to TD Garden for the start of their first-round series. Simply put, the Magic cannot let their disappointment and frustration affect how they face off against the Sixers.

It would be very easy to let the loss against the Celtics snowball into a losing streak that could end their season on Friday at home with a loss against the winner of the 9/10 game between the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat. The Magic are still in control of their own destiny when it comes to the play-in tournament. They can set the tone and determine how they want to play.

If the Magic want to play like they have for most of the last month or so of the season, they can lose these next two games and take an early vacation. There is enough fight in that locker room to give the Sixers a run for their money. At least one would hope.