Magic Set Season Record in Win vs. Jazz

The Orlando Magic are moving forward after a 120-117 victory against the Utah Jazz inside the Kia Center.

Despite trailing by 17 and the Jazz pushing some buttons to help Orlando's favor, the Magic are still happy with the win. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about the team's defense, which forced a season-high 24 turnovers, propelling them in the second half.

“The second half was much better than the first. I thought we tried to exchange baskets too much early on. Got into the sprint game, the rat race with them, and then they put up 35 and 30, in those first two quarters, that wasn’t who we are and who we needed to be. But you know, in that second half, being able to sit down and guard a little bit better," Mosley said postgame.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic Defense Improves vs. Jazz

The Magic forced 24 turnovers in the win over the Jazz, and they needed pretty much every one in order to seal the victory. Mosley explained the importance of these turnovers and how it helped them win.

“I just think we realized that our defense is that calling card tonight to make sure that we got the easy baskets," Mosley said.

"You know, they were big at the rim, so us being able to score in transition is what we needed to do, and it had to start with our defensive effort and our energy, and getting our hands on the basketball, then executing on the break. We’ve got to continue to get better there, just finishing in transition. When we do call those turnovers.”

The Magic were able to force these turnovers because they brought the right energy in the second half. Despite trailing big late in the third quarter, they had the right amount of oomph to get them over the hump.

“I thought – I mean, first and foremost, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, coming in [and] giving us a spark; Tristan (da Silva)," Desmond Bane said postgame.

"You know, I thought all of them were great on that defensive end just causing havoc. I think Paolo (Banchero) had three steals. You know, so I think it was our energy and our effort that turned the game. Like you said, was able to let us get out and run. We kind of struggled offensively, taking some quick shots early, but I thought once we got some stops, it kind of opened the game up for us and opened some things up on that end of the floor for us.”

The Magic will look to make it three straight wins when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Peacock.

More Orlando Magic Stories