Orlando Magic unveil new "City Edition" uniforms, court style

The Orlando Magic has already altered their uniforms and unveiled multiple new looks once this season, largely getting rave reviews.

Admittedly, I nitpicked some in my critique as a noted connoisseur of uniforms, logos and rebrands, but the new design has been a hit. The team announced it has added to their ensemble on Tuesday, releasing a new iteration of their “city edition” look.

Per press release, “the uniform pays tribute to the Magic’s history showcasing multiple eras and beloved classics including the throwback and fan-favorite “Magic” script front and center of the jersey along with the iconic star playing a central role, which is a nod to the original font and design. The cascading stars along the side panels bring together each of the elements that are undeniably Magic.”

What stands out most is the color, which offers up another option for consumers in addition to the previously available options that included white, black and blue. This new version is platinum and looks pretty sharp.

A new look to the court at Kia Center accompanies the uniform and can be seen below. The Orlando Magic will wear this new “City Edition” option on six occasions, starting with the team’s Nov. 20 home date against the L.A. Clippers. That will be the only time the Magic are expected to sport the new silver look until 2026, where they’re scheduled to rock the uniforms five times (Feb. 5 vs. Brooklyn, Feb. 7 vs. Utah, March 11 vs. Cleveland, March 12 vs. Washington, March 26 vs. Sacramento).

our 25-26 city edition court 🪄 pic.twitter.com/Js6haXei6G — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) November 11, 2025

According to the official release, “this latest City Edition reflects the Magic’s dynamic legacy, showcasing that the team’s history is not defined by a single era, but by the iconic moments that have shaped the franchise’s story. In addition to the wordmark from 1989, the inset panel on the shorts features the original ball and star trail logo, with the neck and arm taping from the original uniforms. The waistband features the “ORLANDO” wordmark that was first introduced in 2008, tying together the franchise’s visual evolution.

”The base color of platinum continues from last season and is combined with the iconic Magic blue, embodying the city’s distinct pride and spirit. A celebration of the franchise’s journey, this uniform unites historic details with contemporary design, capturing the essence of the team’s brand through the years.”

The Magic’s first platinum uniform debuted last season on Nov. 23, 2024 with a much different font featuring darker large block letters and pinstripes and was utilized on 14 occasions. This new version looks sharper and should be a big hit with fans.

Orlando Magic Latest News

Desmond Bane's Magic moment lets Orlando bask in relief over grief

Banchero shines, Bane closes and other takeaways from Magic's win over Portland

Multiple Magic players make the grade in tight win over Blazers