Key catalysts 'doubtful' to play, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Utah Jazz, Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic look to avoid a three-game losing streak in what on paper is their most winnable contest on a four-game road trip that concludes in Golden State and Portland after beginning with a 126-115 loss in Denver on Thursday.

The Magic got a triple-double from Paolo Banchero against the Nuggets but couldn’t hold an early lead in a dismal defensive effort. Denver shot 56 percent and led by as many as 21 points after falling behind double-digits in the first half. While Orlando is undoubtedly shorthanded, seeing its defense fail to make much of anything difficult remains puzzling even though it’s not the first time it’s happened this season.

The Jazz gave up 143 points against the Lakers on Thursday as their modest two-game win streak ended, but they’ve got a better December record than the Magic and have guard Keyonte George on a heater, averaging 36 points over his last three games.

Jalen Suggs and Lauri Markkanen are listed as ‘doubtful.’

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Jazz

Game date, time and location: Saturday, Dec. 20, 9:40 p.m. EST, Delta Center, Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), Altitude, KJZZ-TV (Jazz)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), 97.5 The Zone (Jazz)

Banged-up Magic look to avoid third straight defeat out West

The Utah Jazz (10-16) and Orlando Magic (15-12) have been playing high-scoring games this month, scoring effectively but struggling to get stops. Orlando had alternated wins and losses before following up its NBA Cup semifinal defeat against the Knicks in Las Vegas with Thursday’s setback in Denver.

The Jazz have given up 125 or more points in seven of their last eight games and 14 of 18. L.A. became the fifth team to get to at least 140 in that stretch, so Orlando’s fast pace should produce results even without catalysts Franz Wagner and Suggs still sidelined.

These teams are meeting for the first time this season but are seeing each other for the third time in 2025. Utah posted a pair of double-digit wins (113-99, 105-92) to sweep a two-game set from Orlando for the sixth time in nine years. Since 2016, the Jazz are 14-4 against the Magic, who have had very little luck in Salt Lake City, coming into this one 3-13 in this venue since 2010. Utah will visit Kia Center on Feb. 7.

Orlando is 26-46 lifetime against the Jazz and has never won more than three straight matchups, last doing so in 2007. Franz Wagner led the Magic with 37 points on the last visit to Utah, but Banchero shot an abysmal 4-for-19, missing all six 3-point tries.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -7.5 (-118), Jazz +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: Magic -310, Jazz +250

Total: 238.5 (Over -115, Under -105)

PROJECTED STARTERS

JAZZ

F Cam Johnson

F Spencer Jones

C Nikola Jokic



G Jamal Murray

G Peyton Watson

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Tyus Jones

G Anthony Black

INJURY REPORT

JAZZ

Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful - Right Groin Injury Management

Walker Kessler: Out - Left Shoulder Injury Recovery

Georges Niang: Out - Left Foot Stress Reaction

Elijah Harkless: Out - G League (Two-way)

Oscar Tshiebwe: Out - G League (Two-way)

John Tonje: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jonathan Isaac: Questionable - Left Hip Contusion

Tristan da Silva: Questionable - Right Shoulder Contusion

Jalen Suggs: Doubtful - Left Hip Contusion

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain

Moritz Wagner: Out - Left Knee injury recovery

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Jazz head coach Will Hardy on Keyonte George's surge: "I think it's time that everybody stops tryng to give reasons why Keyonte is playing well. Like, he's pretty f-ing good. And I think it's time that everybody gives him some respect."

