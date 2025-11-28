The Detroit Pistons have announced that guard Jaden Ivey will play against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Previously he was listed as questionable with return to competition reconditioning.

Last season, he averaged 17.6 points, four rebounds and four assists before breaking his fibula. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on the same knee in October which held him out until Nov. 22.

In three games this season, Ivey has averaged 9.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and one assist in 14 minutes per game.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Groin

Moritz Wagner: Out - Knee

Colin Castleton: Out - Hand (G League)

PISTONS

Jaden Ivey: Available - Return to competition re-conditioning

Bobi Klintman: Out - Ankle

Marcus Sasser.: Out - Hip

Game date, time and location: Friday, Nov. 28, 7:30 p.m. EST, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Orlando), 97.1 The Ticket/WWJ 950 AM (Detroit)

VITALS: The Orlando Magic (11-8) and Detroit Pistons (15-3) meet for the second of four regular season matchups. On October 29th, the Magic lost 116-135 in Detroit. Last season, the Magic won three of four against the Pistons. The Magic are 59-72 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 41-25 in home games and 18-47 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Tristan da Silva

PISTONS

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

C Jalen Duren

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Magic +3.5 (-114), Pistons -3.5 (-106)

Moneyline: Magic -132, Pistons -156

Total points scored: 231.5 (over -105, under -115)

QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs: "We played Detroit already. They have our number this year, so we want to come out and get a win for that. Obviously the [NBA] Cup is a bonus. We're still going to have to play another game to get to Vegas anyway. Homecourt advantage is great, but they're rolling. They're No. 1 in our conference right now so, I think above the Cup, we want to go play a good basketball game and continue to prove to ourselves that we are who we say we are."

