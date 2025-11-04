The Magic Insider

Paolo Banchero hopes Magic can learn from playoff failures

The Orlando Magic are hoping to win their first playoff series since 2010.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles while defended by Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham. / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
The Orlando Magic are hoping to distance themselves from the team they have been over the last two years, hoping to take a step forward in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Magic have been to the playoffs in consecutive years, but the team hasn't made it out of the first round since 2010. Magic All-Star forward Paolo Banchero explained in an interview with NBA.com reporter Shaun Powell what it will take for Orlando to move forward.

"We learned that it takes a certain level of detail, a certain level of togetherness, a higher level, to win in the playoffs," Banchero said via Powell.

"Both of our losses came against experienced and good teams in Cleveland and Boston. We put up good fights, but we all felt the difference in how organized those guys were, how experienced they were. It’s some of those tough moments in those series when our youth showed, our inexperience showed.

"Now with us having two years under our belt of losing in the first round, I think guys have that experience and we know what it takes to win those games, whether it’s a key run that could change a game or a series. Also, winning on the road is a lot harder in the playoffs."

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Magic hoping to learn from playoff failures

The Magic have already won two games on the road so far this season, but they want to win as many games as possible to avoid having to play with that disadvantage in the playoffs. In order to do that, they have to be more diligent in the regular season.

The team's 3-4 start is a bit worrisome, but Banchero and the Magic are still keeping their eye on the prize.

"We learned it’s a very long season, so whether you start hot or cold in October and November, you still have to play to April and into the playoffs. A lot can happen and a lot can change. You have to take it one game at a time," Banchero said via Powell.

If Banchero and the Magic can learn from their mistakes and stay the course, the team could be accomplishing all of the goals they are setting out for themselves.

