Trae Young's absence should change Magic strategy in Hawks rematch
The Orlando Magic are hoping to get revenge on the Atlanta Hawks after they handed the team its first loss of the season.
To learn more about the Magic's next opponent, we spoke with Atlanta Hawks On SI publisher Jackson Caudell.
Trae Young is out for the Hawks. How much of a loss is that for the team?
Losing Trae Young is of course a huge blow to the team, especially on offense. While the Hawks will be better on defense without him, they sorely miss his playmaking and shot creation. Nobody can duplicate what he can do on that end of the floor and that has been noticeable in the first two games since his injury.
Other than Young’s injury, what’s the biggest change the Hawks have had since the last time they played the Magic?
No major changes in past few games. The rotation has been largely the same, even with Young being out. Stylistically, the team is having to play a bit different with Young out, focusing more on the defensive end and trying to win on that end.
Who is the X-Factor for the Hawks?
Right now I would argue it is Dyson Daniels. Daniels had a tough start to the year on offense, but is handling some of the ball handling duties with Young out and has looked more comfortable as he has adjusted playing with some new teammates. Daniels has to be effective on offense if this team is to stay afloat with Young out.
What’s the biggest key to victory for the Hawks against the Magic?
Rebounding, protecting the ball and transition defense. Those have been the three biggest weaknesses for Atlanta so far. They could not take care of the ball against the Cavs on Sunday and it cost them the game. Starting faster would also help. The Hawks have trailed by double digits in the first quarter of the last three games.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I actually like the way the Hawks are playing right now despite the fact that their star player is out. I think they can match the Magic on defense and get just enough on offense to win a game at home.
