It's not time for Magic to push panic button
The Orlando Magic are struggling to figure out their rhythm as they are hoping to come back from a 1-2 start at home to begin the season.
The team has new pieces in rookie guard Jase Richardson, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane that make head coach Jamahl Mosley's job a little different when trying to figure out how to configure different lineups. Mosley spoke about the challenge in figuring out what works and what doesn't early in the season.
"I just do believe that as the beginning of the year starts, you’re looking at rotation what works on different teams, different times," Mosley said.
"We went big for a moment that worked for a second, but there’s just going to be a way to look different lineups. Each team is doing this this for these first few games until something sticks, and for us, its going to keep fluctuating because of, you know, we’re going to need that for our guys to be ready to step into each moment.”
Magic still figuring out lineups, rotations
It's still very early in the season and Mosley shouldn't be expected to figure out how to have the ideal lineups. The sample sizes are still very small and things are still a work in progress.
Another aspect plaguing Mosley and the Magic when it comes to rotations is Jalen Suggs' minutes restriction. Suggs played less than 20 minutes in the team's first two games and sat out of the Magic's most recent loss against the Chicago Bulls because it was on the second night of a back-to-back.
It's easy to look at the first three games and be concerned that the Magic aren't any better than they were a year before. However, there is a need for patience when it comes to Mosley and the coaching staff figuring out how to best optimize this team's strengths.
The team still has so much talent that there is a good chance things will be sorted out, but it will come in due time.
The Magic are back in action tonight as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
More Orlando Magic Stories
Magic won't have key starter vs. Bulls
Magic rookie makes NBA debut vs. Bulls
Magic major issue exposed in loss vs. Bulls
Magic won't have key starter vs. Bulls
One positive quality stands out in Magic rookie Jase Richardson's debut