One player could save Magic after massive drop in NBA power rankings

The Orlando Magic are trending up after two wins against the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards to inch closer to .500.
However, the team's four-game losing streak propelled NBA.com writer John Schuhmann to put the Magic down six spots in the latest power rankings. The team sits at No. 19 after being No. 13 in the previous edition.
"A four-game losing streak had the Magic topping most of the “most disappointing teams” lists last week. But they got some schedule relief and have won two straight, taking care of business in Charlotte and Washington," Schuhmann wrote.
The teams behind the Magic in the power rankings are the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans.
The Magic are showing signs of growth, but it needs to come against teams that aren't in that bottom third of the league. If the Magic are going to make that leap, Paolo Banchero will have to be a big part of the operation.
"After a slow start, Paolo Banchero has averaged 26 points on 56% shooting over the road trip. He was 5-for-10 from 3-point range over the two wins, but the bigger improvement has come in the paint, where he’s shot 25-for-33 (76%) over the last four, up from 13-for-31 (42%) through the first three," Schuhmann wrote.
"In total, Banchero has taken 56% of his shots in the paint, up from 46% last season. He’s seen a bigger jump in free-throw rate, with his 60.5 attempts per 100 shots from the field ranking eighth among 137 players with at least 50 field goal attempts."
Banchero and the Magic will have a chance to continue getting back in the swing of things with their next game coming on the road against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Then, the team will have a pair of games at home against the Boston Celtics on Friday and Sunday, the first of which marks their first NBA Cup matchup of the season.
