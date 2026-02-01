Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. is coming off of arguably his best game of the season in the team's 130-120 win against the Toronto Raptors.

Carter scored 23 points while grabbing seven rebounds in the win. He spoke about how he has been able to contribute towards winning basketball for the team.

“Just doing what we needed to get the win. You know, it’s kind of been the topic of just getting back in that winning column. You know, dropping two, winning two... winning one, losing one. So, I just went into this game, no matter if I was scoring points, getting rebounds, [or] blocking shots, I was just setting good screens for others, you know what I’m saying? I just told myself, coming into this game, I’m going to do whatever is needed to get this win tonight," Carter Jr. said.

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. reacts after a basket against the Toronto Raptors. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Wendell Carter Jr. Pushing Magic Back Into Win Column

Magic head coach Jamal Mosley sang Carter's praises in the team's post-game press conference, further stating how valuable his selflessness is to the team.

"The unsung hero to me in this is Wendell Carter Jr. Didn’t say a word, guarded how he needed to guard, rebounded when he needed to rebound, and then he got rewarded, you know, just for being underneath the basket. But he never said a word; he just did his job, which he does every night consistently, and that’s what we continue to need from him," Mosley said.

Carter has often flown under the radar when it comes to heating the praise from the team, but he also doesn't always stuff the stat sheet. He contributes in other ways to win basketball games, and usually when he plays well, the team comes out with a win.

If Carter continues to play at a high level, the Magic should get back into the good graces of the Eastern Conference standings, which is where many thought they would be at the beginning of the season.

Carter and the Magic will look to win their third game in a row as they take on former No. 1 overall pick and All-Star center Victor Wembanyama and the talented San Antonio Spurs. Tip-off is scheduled for tomorrow at 4 p.m. ET inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

