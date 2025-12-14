While the Orlando Magic earned a trip to Las Vegas, Nev., their journey in the Emirates Cup came to a close Saturday evening against the New York Knicks, losing 132-120. What were a few of our takeaways from their semifinal?! Let's examine!

Paolo Banchero has most aggressive game since return:

In three games since his return, Paolo Banchero still looked like he was getting his feet wet. He had just eight, 11 and 13 shot attempts, respectively.

Though Banchero had his most aggressive game since returning in the Magic's semifinal loss.

Banchero finished with 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists. The volume was much closer to what we typically see from the 6-foot-10 forward, though he did a fairly good job making the right reads when they were required, playing within the flow of the offense.

Though as his minutes continue to increase, Banchero's aggressiveness will be important in Wagner's absence. Saturday was a step in the right direction. But more of that will be required moving forward.

Magic still don't have answer for Jalen Brunson:

Three of Brunson's 12 30-point performances this season have come against the Magic, including a 33-point, 11-assist performance on Nov. 22.

Well, Brunson had 37 points through three quarters in the Knicks' 12-point win, finishing with 40 points -- his first 40-point game of the season. Regardless of whether it was Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane or Anthony Black, the Magic simply couldn't find an answer to slow him down.

He was getting to his spots with ease, converting on 14-of-22 attempts inside the arc, including 20 points in the paint. Every Knicks starter had double figures, but the Knicks' head of the snake was the best player on the floor throughout the game.

Jalen Suggs limited in second half after suffering injury:

Jalen Suggs was, bar none, the Magic's best player in the first half. He had a nasty step through past Mikal Bridges, a tough finish over OG Anunoby after splitting a double team and knocked down four 3-pointers.

However, a third-quarter injury compromised him for the rest of the game, favoring his left side. After scoring 25 first-half points, the 6-foot-5 guard didn't have a single made basket in the second half, scoring just one point. Suggs ultimately went to the locker room with 7:35 in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Magic don't see the court again until Thursday, Dec. 18, against Denver -- the first of a four-game road trip. But Suggs was playing some of the most impactful basketball of his life, making any absence a big one.

