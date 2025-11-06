Slumping Bane seeks post-ejection revival as Orlando Magic open 3-game homestand
You would have to be irrationally impatient to be out on Desmond Bane this early in the season.
Ideally, he’d be shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range and taking pressure off Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner instead of being arguably the biggest reason the Orlando Magic are 3-5. It’s worrisome to see him struggling since the pressure of paying off the investment his new team made to acquire him can become a boulder on his shoulders if there’s not improvement soon.
Over the past four games, Bane has averaged 8.8 points on 31.6 percent shooting. For the season, the career 41 percent 3-point shooter has seen his clip plummet to 28.6.
The whispers have been getting louder. When is the Bane we’re expecting going to show up? Orlando gave up four unprotected first-round picks for this? Kentavious Caldwell-Pope flopped at shooting guard last season after winning a championship and signing a big contract that was flipped in the package to land Bane. Are the Magic simply cursed at this spot?
Bane’s Tuesday night blunder in Atlanta presents an opportunity to get back on track from a point of failure. Rock bottom is getting ejected following a wild foul on the heels of a missed 3-pointer in a blowout loss.
Bane’s post-game reaction, where he claimed to have just swiped at a ball when it looked pretty obvious that he spiked the ball in the direction of Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu as he fell to the ground, was curious. Even if he wouldn’t want to admit it, having frustration manifest so publicly has to register as this incredibly rough start weighing on him in-game.
Wagner actually liked the intensity it put on display.
“Honestly, there was probably some frustration in terms of how we were playing. I’m not saying he did it on purpose, but I think that comes out in those moments and it shows the competitor that he is,” Wagner said. “I’m not saying we got to do it all the time, but we have to play with that attitude a little bit more.”
Bane has an entirely new set of teammates for the first time since coming into the NBA with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2020, so it’s important they have his back. His offensive struggles have affected his defense and he feels out of sorts, but it seems Orlando’s other players have the right attitude in attempting to pick up their struggling top newcomer.
Magic preaching patience, continued aggressiveness to get Bane going
Head coach Jamahl Mosley is invested, too, preaching patience and advising Bane to continue to attack and play aggressively.
“That’s a big portion of it (staying aggressive in the offense). Just to continue to be him,” Mosley said. “Why he was brought here was his ability to make shots, but also his leadership and how he’s talking to guys, how he’s bringing in discussions, how he’s bringing the team together, the huddles that he brings in that you see throughout the game. Those are the conversations, to continue to be himself. Keep stepping into those things with confidence.”
Consecutive home games against the Celtics, where Bane will have to help defend Jaylen Brown and respond to the next challenge, offer up an opportunity to turn the page. During Thursday’s media availability, he admitted he’s still occasionally getting lost on defensive rotations but is slowly getting acclimated. He knows defense will be Orlando’s calling card and will eventually lead to better flow.
The Magic spent Thursday harping on better spacing and ball movement. It’s pretty clear everyone knows a Bane breakthrough is crucial and getting him going is a top goal on this three-game homestand that ends with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers following the games against the Celtics.
“I talked with (Magic president) Jeff (Weltman) before the season started - we talked a little bit today too - and I was just saying there was a decent chance it gets off to a rocky start just because things are new,” Bane said. “We’re trying to put so much together in a short amount of time. It’s a long season. I’d rather be playing our best basketball in April and May than October. Still a long way to go. I feel like we’ll get there.”
Sooner than later would be ideal, but time is still on Bane’s side.
