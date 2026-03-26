Suggs' status determined, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Sacramento Kings Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic look to snap a six-game losing streak as the Western Conference’s worst team arrives in town, but know they can’t be overconfident since their most recent home game produced a loss against the team with the NBA’s worst record.

When the Indiana Pacers escaped with a 128-126 loss on Monday, fans filed out dejectedly and the message boards lit up with disgruntled supporters venting their frustrations. A nationally televised 136-131 loss in Cleveland the next night didn’t help matters, ramping up the pressure on the Magic as the postseason draws near and their position in the Eastern Conference worsens.

Jalen Suggs, who has missed the last two games due to an illness, got through shootaround and is available to return to action. Franz Wagner, Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac remain out.

This Magic have dropped from the No. 5 spot in the East to 10th due to their recent funk, entering Thursday a half-game behind the eighth-place Miami Heat and even with the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the tiebreaker over Orlando by virtue of a 3-1 win in the season series.

Sacramento comes off an embarrassing 134-90 loss in Charlotte as it opened a five-game road trip with a thud. The Kings will play in Atlanta, Brooklyn and Toronto through April 1 and comes in as the only West team stuck in the teens in wins, two games behind Utah in last place in the conference.

Orlando is 7-7 in March, 21-14 at home and 14-11 against Western Conference foes. The Kings are 5-7 this month, 6-29 on the road and 7-19 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

Game date, time and location: Thursday, March 26, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), NBC Sports California (Kings)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KTHK Sports 1140 (Kings)

Magic look to register second straight sweep of Kings

The Orlando Magic (38-34) host the Sacramento Kings (19-54) as both teams head down the homestretch with April approaching.

Orlando won the most recent matchup 131-94 in the first game played following the All-Star break. Paolo Banchero finished with a game-high 30 points and added a team-best six assists, while rookie center Maxime Raynaud paced Sacramento with 17 points and 14 boards. He’s been the Kings’ most productive player lately.

Since losing six straight games from Dec. 2021-March 2024, getting swept in three straight seasons, the Magic have recorded wins over the past three matchups. Last season’s games resulted in blowouts as Orlando rolled 130-111 and 120-91 at home last March 29 with Banchero leading the way there too.

The Kings are up 40-33 on Orlando in the all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Magic won the first matchup ever on Nov. 21, 1989.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -15.5 (-112), Kings +15.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -1350, Kings +800

Total: 230.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

KINGS

G/F DeMar DeRozan

F Precious Achiuwa

C Maxime Raynaud

G Killian Hayes

G Devin Carter

MAGIC

F Tristan da Silva

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

INJURY REPORT

KINGS

Russell Westbrook: Out - Right Toe Joint Irritation

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Left Knee Meniscus Repair

Keegan Murray: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Zach LaVine: Out - Right Fifth Finger Tendon Repair

Nique Clifford: Out - Left Midfoot Sprain

De’Andre Hunter: Out - Left Eye Retinal Repair

Drew Eubanks: Out - Left Thumb UCL Repair

Precious Achiuwa: Available - Lower Back Soreness

Killian Hayes: Available - Left Toe Inflammation

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League (Two-way)

MAGIC

Jalen Suggs: Available - Illness

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Anthony Black: Out - Left Lateral Abdominal Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Left Knee Sprain

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Paolo Banchero on stepping up defensively after this week’s letdowns:. “Until we get some of those guys back, we’ve just got to lock in on defense.”