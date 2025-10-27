Magic lead NBA in this category, but it's not a good thing
The Orlando Magic are not doing a great job taking care of the ball to begin the season.
The Magic have turned the ball over 19 times per game over the course of the first three contests, which is the largest average in the league so far. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about how much turnovers kill momentum for the team.
“A ton. Between turnovers and missed shots at the rim, you give them what says on a stat sheet 22 fast break points, but its probably more than that just because, you know, they were on the break as we were missing shots. Love the fact that we were getting there, but now we’ve got to talk about what we’ve said from training camp: being able to covert our defensive stops into offense," Mosley said.
Magic turnovers costing them dearly
The Magic have a new point guard in Tyus Jones and a shooting guard in Desmond Bane that is actively part of the team's playmaking on offense. The high volume of turnovers isn't exactly a surprise, but it's something the Magic know they can limit in the future.
"When you turn the ball over, it just gives teams a chance to get layups, open threes, dunks, and just things that take energy away from your team. 20 turnovers is unacceptable. We’re not going to win [any] games like that," Anthony Black said after the team's loss against the Chicago Bulls.
“Yeah, I mean, any time you have 20+ turnovers, it’s going to be hard to win, and it definitely slowed us down," Paolo Banchero added.
The Magic are actively trying to push the pace after being the team's slowest offense last season, so that is part of the reason why they haven't been taking good care of the ball. However, this is something that can be fixed with a little more discipline, communication and smarter decision-making.
The Magic are capable of turning things around, but it could take a little time as they try to adjust to one another at the start of the season.
The Magic are back on the court tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.
