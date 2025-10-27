The Magic Insider

Magic lead NBA in this category, but it's not a good thing

The Orlando Magic are struggling to start the season after three games.

Jeremy Brener

Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson waits for play to begin in the second half against the Chicago Bulls.
Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson waits for play to begin in the second half against the Chicago Bulls. / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Orlando Magic are not doing a great job taking care of the ball to begin the season.

The Magic have turned the ball over 19 times per game over the course of the first three contests, which is the largest average in the league so far. Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley spoke about how much turnovers kill momentum for the team.

“A ton. Between turnovers and missed shots at the rim, you give them what says on a stat sheet 22 fast break points, but its probably more than that just because, you know, they were on the break as we were missing shots. Love the fact that we were getting there, but now we’ve got to talk about what we’ve said from training camp: being able to covert our defensive stops into offense," Mosley said.

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles up the court on a fast break in the first half against the Chicago Bull
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane dribbles up the court on a fast break in the first half against the Chicago Bulls / Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Magic turnovers costing them dearly

The Magic have a new point guard in Tyus Jones and a shooting guard in Desmond Bane that is actively part of the team's playmaking on offense. The high volume of turnovers isn't exactly a surprise, but it's something the Magic know they can limit in the future.

"When you turn the ball over, it just gives teams a chance to get layups, open threes, dunks, and just things that take energy away from your team. 20 turnovers is unacceptable. We’re not going to win [any] games like that," Anthony Black said after the team's loss against the Chicago Bulls.

“Yeah, I mean, any time you have 20+ turnovers, it’s going to be hard to win, and it definitely slowed us down," Paolo Banchero added.

The Magic are actively trying to push the pace after being the team's slowest offense last season, so that is part of the reason why they haven't been taking good care of the ball. However, this is something that can be fixed with a little more discipline, communication and smarter decision-making.

The Magic are capable of turning things around, but it could take a little time as they try to adjust to one another at the start of the season.

The Magic are back on the court tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET.

More Orlando Magic Stories

Magic won't have key starter vs. Bulls

Magic rookie makes NBA debut vs. Bulls

One positive quality stands out in Magic rookie Jase Richardson's debut

Magic major issue exposed in loss vs. Bulls

Magic won't have key starter vs. Bulls

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News