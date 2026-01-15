Wagner Brothers Key to Orlando taking down Memphis in Berlin

The 22-18 Orlando Magic face off against the 17-22 Memphis Grizzlies on a rare stage, as both teams embark on an international NBA showcase with upcoming games in Berlin, Germany and London, England.



The Wagner brothers have returned just in time to play in this monumental game in front of German fans, an opportunity they are incredibly proud to be a part of to bring the NBA to kids overseas, where the brothers say it can feel like the league is nothing but dreams in a far-away unreachable universe.

While this moment means everything to German Magic players Franz Wagner, Moritz Wagner, and Tristan da Silva and to the league for growing the game internationally, these games still count towards the record books at the end of the season.

What are the keys to an Orlando Magic victory on the first stop of this world tour?



3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Run Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward off 3pt line

Jan 11, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) reacts with forward Cedric Coward (23) during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

With Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Brandon Clarke, Scotty Pippen Jr., and Ty Jerome not expected to play for Memphis, the Grizzlies are a little banged up to start off this international road trip, right as the Magic get the Wagners back in the lineup.



With Jaren Jackson Jr. and Cedric Coward being the Grizzlies' best scoring options standing, Orlando's first priority on defense should be canceling out what they do best.



Both Grizzlies forwards are knock down three-point shooters, especially on catch-and-shoots, and either can pop off on any given night; running both players off the three-point line must be the first goal for Orlando's defense.



Cedric Coward makes incredible flashes by the day, between a high shot release on his middy pullup and ability to attack closeouts downhill, while Jaren Jackson Jr. still has fundamental footwork and post moves to score inside and out with the best of them as one of the game's few true unicorns.



With both preferring to score than create for others, forcing both to put the ball on the floor and drive instead of shoot threes, making them become passers or finishers at the rim off the dribble, forces them to only have secondary options available, taking away what they want to do most.

2. Make team-first decisions with the ball will help win turnover margin

Jan 9, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Tyus Jones (2) controls the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Despite having 5 more wins and ranking four spots higher in Point Differential, Orlando only has a handful of advantages in the four factors over the Memphis Grizzlies.





The Magic's offense playing safe with the ball will be key as Orlando ranks 9th in turnover percentage and Memphis defense rates just 19th at forcing turnovers. Tyus Jones and the Magic's coaching staff will play a factor in the team racking up more assists than turnovers in a game where distractions could be easier to happen than normal.



Orlando's defense has three small advantages: forcing tough shots, forcing turnovers, and collecting defensive rebounds.



The Magic continuing to play to these strengths will help them win on the margins.

3. Utilize the Wagner Brothers Energy in familiar Uber Arena

Jan 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Moritz Wagner (21) is fouled by New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

All three Orlando Magic German players have played extensively in this arena before.



Not only do Franz, Moritz, and Tristan have experience playing in Uber Arena in front of this Berlin crowd, but they will also have energy and motivation to perform as well as possible in a game that will probably be remembered in German basketball lore for quite some time.



It might not quite be peak Dirk Nowitzki coming to town, but as far as German basketball players go, the country getting to see three of their most promising prospects on their national team who are all thriving in the NBA led by a budding star in Franz Wagner is pretty special.





Maybe fans will be lucky enough to see Dirk make a celebrity appearance, can you imagine a half-time performance with Nowitzki and Franz facing off in a game of Dirk Fade H.O.R.S.E.?



In the actual game against the Grizzlies, Orlando leaning on the Wagner Show DHO between the endless handoffs, off-ball cuts, and pick-and-rolls that the German Magicians bring to the table will likely be a wave Orlando can ride for consistent scoring creation all game long.

