Surprising player might be invaluable to Magic's championship hopes

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black is in one of the greatest stretches of his career ever since he was chosen by the team with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

In Black's three years with the Magic, he had never scored double figures in eight consecutive games ... until now. Black's 22 points against the Chicago Bulls extended his double-digit streak, but more importantly, his efforts helped the Magic pull out a 125-120 win.

“Yeah, I think Anthony played so many dang minutes I just considered him a starter at that point. He was great," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Black. "He absolutely was great in that second half. I think he decided to turn it up, attacking the basket, getting stops, leading out on the break, stepping into his shot with confidence.

"I think all of those are little pieces that we've continued to ask him to do and be. But it wasn’t a pretty win, but it is a win, and we got to learn from it because we can’t flip it on and off. We’ve got to stay consistent in what we’re doing and how we’re playing.”

Black key for Magic in win vs. Bulls

Since Paolo Banchero went down with a groin strain, Black has had to step up and lead the second unit in these games. He has risen up to the occasion and accepted the challenge, which has led to the biggest growth in his career so far.

Black is developing in a number of different areas, not just scoring. He is proving to be dangerous on the defensive end of the floor, and he is able to get his teammates involved offensively.

His all-around growth is exactly what the Magic need if they want to take that next step towards becoming a playoff contender. That might just make him the team's X-factor.

Black and the Magic are getting ready to take on De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

