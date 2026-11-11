SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- From Derrick Rose to John Wall to two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, there have been a lot of successful point guards under John Calipari's tutelage.

And while we're only 10 games into his career, Sacramento Kings rookie Darius Acuff may already be on track to be one of the best.

Tuesday will pit two former Razorbacks against one another: Acuff and fourth-year Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black. While the two missed each other by a few seasons in Fayetteville, Ark., from one former Razorback to another, Black admires Acuff's game and maturity.

"I've been a big fan of his game ever since he came out of Arkansas," Black said after shootaround ahead of Tuesday night's game. "He's real mature for his age. A good player. I've chopped it up with him a couple of times, but nothing serious. He's a good player -- another Razorback, so it's going to be fun playing against him."

How the Orlando Magic can slow down Darius Acuff:

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) pushes the ball up the court during the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings may be 1-9 on a three-game slide, but the Magic's defense -- which sports the seventh-worst defensive rating in the NBA -- will still have their hands full with Acuff.

The 19-year-old leads all rookies in scoring, averaging 25.9 points on 41.3/31.9/84.8 shooting splits. He has, however, been more efficient over his last six games, shooting 46.0 percent from the floor, 38.3 percent from 3-point range and 88.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Beyond that, the reigning SEC Freshman and Player of the Year is a savant with the ball in his hands. He's averaging 9.2 assists over that six-game span, and is scheme-proof; regardless of the coverage opposing defenses throw at him, specifically in ball-screens, he's had answers.

ACUFF JR. JOINS LEBRON 👏



In tonight's action, Darius Acuff Jr. (32 PTS, 10 AST) joined LeBron James (3x) as the only teenagers in NBA history to record 30+ points and 10+ assists in multiple games! pic.twitter.com/VmWshWmQZn — NBA (@NBA) November 9, 2026

Acuff has great poise, already processes the game at an elite level, is exceptionally quick -- but also possesses great change-of-pace and body control to thwart what defenses present.

Meanwhile, the Magic -- on a four-game skid themselves -- are missing their best point-of-attack defender, Jalen Suggs, and are trying to find any answer defensively.

Domantas Sabonis is back for the Kings, as is Keegan Murray, who returned from a seven-game absence Sunday against the Miami Heat. Sacramento doesn't have much firepower otherwise -- save for Zach LaVine. Orlando's best bet may be to blitz and recover -- or at least show extra help at the nail/wing in drop to get the rock out of his hands.

But even those courses of action could have consequences. De'Andre Hunter, Leaky Black (on a two-way) and rookie Emanuel Sharp are all quality 3-point shooters. LaVine is a career 39.0 percent 3-point shooter, including 42.8 percent over the last two seasons despite a slow-ish start (34.7 3P%) to begin this year.

At the very least, Acuff will be atop Sean Sweeney's scouting report. Shutting him down will be a difficult task -- but if the Magic are able to at least slow him down, their path to snapping their four-game losing streak becomes more formidable.