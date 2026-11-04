The Biggest Reason Behind Magic Struggles Isn't Injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. — Only four teams in the NBA have committed more turnovers per game than the Orlando Magic this season.

It's a big reason why the team is currently 2-5 through the first seven games of the year. As to why this is happening, Magic head coach Sean Sweeney can't pinpoint one exact reason.

"Well, definitely a combination of things. I think when you see that crowd being able to make the right play to your teammate is really important, and credit them, they force turnovers. They are aggressive to go for steals," Sweeney said.

"You know, there's a number of times where you have to be really strong with the ball, and then play through contact when you do get it. And we can do a better job of that. Love the aggressiveness, but both halves, I thought we could have been better with the basketball there and taken care of it."

Magic Turnovers Becoming an Issue

Orlando Magic forward Jamal Cain drives around Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have struggled to play without a true point guard, but Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black being in and out of the lineup has also caused issues for them. The lack of a true ball handler and the team learning a new system on the fly are putting Orlando in a tough spot when it comes to taking care of the basketball.

Even without those players, they still need to figure out a solution moving forward. Luckily for the Magic, they believe they are turning a corner when it comes to cleaning up these turnovers.

"Yeah, I think that's also what gives us a lot of hope. It's just seeing that, you know, all of these empty possessions that we're having are really self-inflicted and just being able to actually play it out and take advantage of those possessions is going to help us big time. And you know, that's offensive rebounding, that's finishing possessions and taking care of turnovers," Tristan da Silva said.

It's going to take time for the Magic to get things tighter. Learning a new system without their best players on the court definitely makes it a lot harder. That said, they have the right mindset, knowing that it is going to take time for things to figure themselves out.

The flip side of the argument is that the team is running out of time. While they still have 75 games on the schedule, they need to see some results this season. Otherwise, the roster might not be around to see those changes fully implemented.

For now, the Magic are taking it one day at a time and one game at a time. They are hoping that, over the next several months, the change will seem gradual and Orlando will eventually start to figure out how to fix the issues that have plagued them for the first seven games of the season.