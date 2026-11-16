The Orlando Magic (5-7) and Boston Celtics (11-2) meet for the second of four matchups this season, with the Celtics winning the first earlier this month.

The Magic are 58-80 in the regular season against the Celtics all-time, including 40-28 at home and 18-52 on the road.

One key matchup to watch will be the one between Franz Wagner, who is averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists, against Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, averaging 26.3 points, 7.5 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game.

The Celtics are coming off a, 131-94, win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Magic, meanwhile, are coming off a 107-99 win against the Milwaukee Bucks. In that game, Franz Wagner finished with 35 points, (converting on 13 off 22 shot attempts), 12 assists, nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Desmond Bane added 21 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Game date, time and location: Monday, Nov. 16, 7:00 p.m. EST, TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TV/Streaming: Peacock, NBC Sports Network

Radio: 96.9 FM, 740 AM (Orlando), 98.5 FM (Boston)

Spread: Magic +8.5 (-108), Celtics -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline: Magic +280, Celtics -350

Total points scored: 212.5 (over -112, under -108)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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QUOTABLE

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr.: "Just getting stops, i think we're turning up our defense our last couple games. I think, offensively, we're sticking to our process and our process is just coming with the results that we've been expecting for a while now. I think we just continue to do what we've been doing and we'll be successful."

On the keys against the Celtics: "Taking out the three. They're, I think, top five in three point attempts and top five in the percentage so I think taking the three-pointer out of the game is crucial and then finishing off possessions with a rebound. We do those two things we'll give ourselves the best chance tonight."

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G Anthony Black

G Jalen Suggs

C Wendell Carter Jr.

F Franz Wagner

F Desmond Bane

CELTICS

G Derrick White

G Jordan Walsh

C Mitchell Robinson

F Jayson Tatum

F Tristan da Silva

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Paolo Banchero: Out - Ankle

Jonathan Isaac: Out - Knee

Noah Penda: Out - Hamstring

Izaiyah Nelson: Out - Ankle (Two-Way)

CELTICS

Neemias Queta: Out - Rest