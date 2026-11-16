Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic are coming off a huge week.

The Magic finally strung together some wins, going 3-0 against the Kings, Jazz and Bucks.

Orlando will enter this matchup against the Celtics and Jayson Tatum with momentum, thanks to that three-game winning streak.

But this won't be an easy one, and the Magic will be tested to see if they can keep this success going against better competition.

The Magic succeeded, but keep this in mind

Orlando deserves credit for the momentum they established this past week. They didn't decide the opponent, but they did control whether they got the job done.

And they did.

Wagner especially thrived. He put up 33 points with seven assists against the Kings, 38 points against the Jazz and 35 points with 12 assists against Milwaukee.

The Magic are winning, and the player they needed to step up the most in Paolo Banchero's absence, Wagner, has been doing that.

However, the wins and success came against three struggling teams in the Kings, Jazz and Bucks.

The Celtics are entering the game against the Magic 11-2. Boston is on a six-game winning streak.

Orlando is going to have their hands full on both ends of the floor. The Celtics have a 118.9 offensive rating and a 105.1 defensive rating. Tatum is averaging 26.8 points and Paul George is averaging 20.6.

As a team, Boston is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

The Celtics are coming off a dominant 131-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks, which featured a 32-point outing from Tatum.

This game will be a test to see not only how sustainable their success last week is, but how much the Magic can produce against tough competition.

This game will especially test Wagner to see if he can step up against this level of competition.

The implications for Orlando's matchup against the 76ers

If the Orlando Magic want to win against the 76ers, it starts with a great game against the Boston Celtics.

Momentum will be key playing Philadelphia, but if the Magic can succeed against Boston, it bodes well for how their matchup against the 76ers goes.

This game against the Celtics should be eye-opening about what to expect from the Magic against tougher competition without Banchero.

Their win streak can be snapped, or the Magic can showcase just how much they have turned things around this past week.