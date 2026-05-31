Orlando Magic Offseason Priority List: Who’s Gone, Who’s Staying, and Who Could Be Added

After another disappointing first-round exit, the Orlando Magic have a long summer ahead. Fresh off hiring Sean Sweeney as their next head coach, they will have more fish to fry with their player personnel.

With plenty of questions looming, here's a brief overview of which Magic players could stay, go and potentially be added this summer.

Who's Gone?:

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) and forward Jonathan Isaac (1) celebrate the victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jonathan Isaac:

Given his limited impact, injury history and contract, it's a foregone conclusion that Isaac has played his last game with the Orlando Magic. They can save $6.5 million by waiving him before June 28, and an additional $5.3 million if they stretch his $8 million partial guarantee.

The former No. 6 overall draft choice had the worst season of his career last year and shouldn't factor into the Magic's rotation in the short- or long-term. He's a rangy multi-positional defender, but provided essentially no value as a floor spacer. And you can't win in today's NBA if you're constantly playing on 4-on-5 offensively.

Thus, it's best for both sides to part ways.

Who Stays?:

Nov 18, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) and guard Anthony Black (0) celebrate their win after the game against the Golden State Warriors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Desmond Bane:

There's an outside chance that the Magic breakup their core in some fashion to gain some additional flexibility. But if that's the case, my best guess is that the last person they would trade is Bane.

Acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-player, four-pick blockbuster nearly one calendar year ago, Bane, 27, was the Magic's most consistent offensive player. He was one of four players to start all 82 games, averaging 20.1 points on 48.4/39.1/90.8 shooting splits -- just shy of joining the coveted 50-40-90 club for the first time in his career.

Bane is the Magic's best volume shooter and one of their best slashers. He's staying.

Anthony Black:

Black broke out in his third season with the Magic, so much so that he's one of the team's most valuable trade chips this summer. However, unless they get a premier shot creator in return, the Magic will need his improved ballhandling and playmaking next to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

Listed at 6-foot-7, Black's athleticism and versatility make him one of the most scalable players on this roster. He'll still need to improve as a volume shooter. Though his improved mechanics, touch and 74.5 free-throw percentage over the last two seasons suggest there's room to grow.

Who Could Be Added?:

Apr 29, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (54) celebrates his three-point basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Player drafted No. 46 overall:

This one is difficult to project. They have only made two second-round selections (Caleb Houstan, Noah Penda) since 2018. With the number of early entrant withdrawals, it's difficult to project whether they keep this pick or not.

But if they do, there are several intriguing names that they could target at No. 46 if they're there, including:

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

Izaiyah Nelson, F/C, South Florida

Maliq Brown, C, Duke

Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas

Any low-cost free agents:

The Magic could open up their tax-payer mid-level exception if they waive-and-stretch Isaac. That's still not a ton of flexibility they have barring other moves, but here would be a few low-cost free agents they should target with their TPMLE, worth roughly $5.7 million.

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, Raptors (player option)

De'Anthony Melton, G, Warriors

Jock Landale, C, Hawks

Keon Ellis, G, Cavaliers

Nick Richards, C, Bulls

Dean Wade, F, Cavaliers