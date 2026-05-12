3 Players Who Won't Be on Magic Roster Next Season

The Orlando Magic are going to have to make some changes to the roster this offseason, especially given the team's lack of any draft picks.

This means the team will prioritize making moves in free agency, which won't be the normal kumbaya of bringing the whole gang back.

Here's a look at three players who might have played their final game with the Magic.

Jett Howard

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard moves the ball past Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

In a move that signaled the beginning of the end, the Magic declined Howard’s fourth-year team option last summer, making him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

While Howard showed flashes of his high-upside shooting, his defensive inconsistencies made him a liability in a rotation that valued defense.

A lack of draft picks could help Howard's case to return to the Magic, but there's a good chance he could sign elsewhere.

With the team now projected to be over the luxury tax threshold and needing to allocate future funds to Anthony Black’s upcoming extension and Paolo Banchero’s looming max deal, Howard's chances of returning are slim. Expect a team with more developmental minutes like the Brooklyn Nets to offer a "prove-it" deal to the former No. 11 overall pick.

Jevon Carter

Orlando Magic guard Jevon Carter warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Carter arrived in Orlando as a mid-season band-aid following the trade that sent Tyus Jones to the Charlotte Hornets to duck the luxury tax. Signed to a rest-of-season minimum deal in February 2026 after being waived by the Chicago Bulls, Carter provided veteran stability, but his fit in the long-term puzzle is uncertain because the Magic don't hold his Bird rights.

Carter’s shooting regression was part of why he wasn't playing much during the playoffs. The Magic are currently hamstrung by massive contracts for Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner, meaning every roster spot must contribute either high-level shooting or elite defense.

The Magic are likely going to look for Carter's replacement in free agency or offer second-year pro Jase Richardson his spot in the rotation.

Moe Wagner

Orlando Magic center Moe Wagner reacts in the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This is the most complicated departure of the three. Wagner has been a culture setter in Orlando, but he is expected to become a free agent once again. While his chemistry with his brother Franz matters to the front office, the mechanical reality of the roster makes a return difficult.

Wagner’s 2025-26 season was hampered by a knee injury that limited him to just 36 games. While he remains efficient as a rim-runner (averaging nearly seven points in just 11.9 minutes), the Magic might be looking for someone that is younger with less injuries under his belt.

It's possible that Wagner accepts another minimum contract to fight for backup minutes with Goga Bitadze, but the fact that he was out of the rotation by season's end could be the writing on the wall that the Magic wouldn't want him back.