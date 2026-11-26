The Orlando Magic addressed their backcourt Wednesday by signing Kevin Porter Jr. to a two-year deal worth the minimum.

Drafted No. 30 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter will join his fifth organization in seven years. He's spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

After the Bucks added Tyler Herro, Brayden Burries and Kasparas Jakucionis this summer, it was clear that Porter, entering the final year of his deal, was not in their future plans. Thus, the Bucks released him in late October.

Now, he's found a new home. How does he impact the Magic's depth chart? Let's examine!

How Kevin Porter Jr.'s addition affects the Orlando Magic's depth chart:

Mar 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) before a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is a rough estimation of what the Magic's depth chart with Porter looks like:

POSITION Starter 2nd 3rd 4th PG Jalen Suggs Jevon Carter Jase Richardson SG Anthony Black Kevin Porter Jr. SF Desmond Bane Tristan da Silva Alex Morales PF Franz Wagner Jamal Cain C Wendell Carter Jr. Goga Bitadze Nikola Vucevic Colin Castleton

NOTE: This does not include Paolo Banchero, Noah Penda or Izaiyah Nelson, who are currently sidelined due to injury.

This is obviously subject to change once Banchero (and Penda) return. Anthony Black will likely head back to the bench (unless Suggs continues to struggle), while Jamal Cain and Tristan da Silva, who is shooting the cover off the ball, will both be relegated to smaller roles.

Depending on how Black or Suggs' impact as a starter, there's a world where Porter does start alongside Bane and Wagner. He has started in 186 of his 309 career games, averaging 17.4 points to just 9.7 as a reserve.

Regardless, Porter will have a sizable role in the rotation if he's healthy. He averaged 17.4 points and 7.4 assists on 45.5 percent shooting and 56.7 percent true shooting a year ago. Porter adds more offensive firepower and creation to the league's 25th-ranked offense. You can't have enough of that in today's NBA, even though he's always been a fairly poor defender.

That won't matter as much in this context, even though the Magic rank No. 17 in defense. There's reason to have more faith in that correcting over time.

The same can't be said about the offense, and president Jeff Weltman did nothing to fix that this summer. Adding Porter -- for all of the off-court concerns -- is his first real addition since the end of last summer.

Will it pay off? Who knows. But a confluence of moves have rid the Magic of draft capital to trade, and very few of the contracts on the books have any sort of positive value. So adding a player like Porter was one of their only options, even though there's reason to view this in a negative light.