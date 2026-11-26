The Orlando Magic have officially filled their 15th-and-final roster spot, adding more depth to the backcourt.

Days after HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported the Magic were one of two teams to have interest in free agent guard Kevin Porter Jr., the Magic are signing the veteran guard to a two-year deal. He chose Orlando over Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

This is the Magic's first real external add since the end of last season; Nikola Vucevic is a fun feel-good story, but he's nothing more than a veteran leader at this stage of his career. Let's grade the signing!

Grading the Kevin Porter Jr. signing:

Feb 25, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a basket during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before we touch on the off-court issues (it's impossible not to), let's touch on the on-the-court activity.

Drafted No. 30 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter has bounced around four different organizations before joining Orlando. Last year with the Milwaukee Bucks, he averaged 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He shot 46.5 percent from the floor, 32.2 percent from 3-point range and 87.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Porter missed the start of last season after meniscus surgery, and he was limited to just 38 games because of multiple lower-body injuries, including a knee injury that caused him to miss the team's final 14 games and led to arthroscopic knee surgery.

There's little doubt as to why his skillset would attract the Magic. Orlando lacks shot creation outside of Franz Wagner, and Orlando now has more lineup optionality if at least one of Jalen Suggs or Anthony Black is struggling. In theory, Porter could play with both as a secondary creator.

His shooting has been hit-and-miss over his career; he also tends to be ball dominant and is limited off-ball. At the very least, he can engineer and perhaps spark the Magic's second unit.

The problem lies in the off-court issues.

In September of 2023, Port was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and strangulation of his ex-girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick. Porter reached a plea deal in January of 2024 and was suspended four games in July of 2025.

Per Charania, the organization did its due diligence signing Porter. This is an organization known for acquiring high-character guys. Perhaps all he needed was a second-chance, but it's difficult to separate the on-court fit with the off-court issues. So I'm not giving this is a favorable grade.