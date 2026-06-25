Orlando Magic select South Florida's Izaiyah Nelson with No. 51 pick after trade back

The Orlando Magic were busy on the trade market on the second night of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Trading second-round picks is commonplace in today's NBA, with only four teams -- including the Orlando Magic -- owning their original pick heading into the night. But that didn't last very long.

After selecting Felix Okpara with the No. 46 overall pick, the Magic flipped the pick to the Washington Wizards for No. 51 and 60. They quickly dealt No. 60 to the Milwaukee Bucks for cash, leaving them with the No. 51 pick in the draft.

And with that selection, the Orlando Magic chose someone who played his college ball relatively close: South Florida forward Izaiyah Nelson. They hope he can add athleticism to a bench group that had moments, but was inconsistent, last season as the Magic lost in seven games to Detroit in the first round. Orlando is hoping for development from Tristan da Silva and Noah Penda, among others, with Jonathan Isaac not likely to be back next season.

A Quick Rundown Of Izaiyah Nelson's Game:

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; South Florida Bulls forward Izaiyah Nelson (35) reacts during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Nelson, 22, fits perfectly into the Magic's mold of defensive tenacity and versatility, on paper. However, he does have plenty of questions offensively in the halfcourt and with his frame, which we'll touch on below.

To start with, the 6-foot-10 big averaged a combined 4.6 stocks (2.5 steals, 2.1 blocks) per 75 possessions last season, while also tallying 14.4 rebounds per 75. He has good length (7'2.5 wingspan, 9'0 standing reach) with good lateral agility and range; he's not only an effective shot-blocker, but he's excellent in the passing lanes and in space.

The reigning American Athletic Defensive Player of the Year led the conference in rebounds per game and field goal percentage last season. He averaged 15.9 points per game, but a shaky jumper limits his offensive upside. He's not a good shooter, and he's not very strong.

Orlando still lacks shooting overall on its roster, with Desmond Bane the only reliable regular in that regard. That may be a focus in free agency as Orlando tries to keep pace with an Eastern Conference that has gotten more interesting, with Giannis Antekounmpo moving from Milwaukee to Miami, and the Indiana Pacers getting Tyrese Haliburton back from a season missed due to injury.

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