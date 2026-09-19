Paolo Banchero Shines Light on Skills Honed with Kevin Durant this Summer

Paolo Banchero is putting in the work this off-season to put the past behind him, to prove the doubters wrong, and to take the big leap towards superstardom.

After a rollercoaster 2026 season, Banchero has addressed his game in a handful of ways this summer: from looking as mobile and agile and bouncy as ever; getting reps up shooting and finishing at the rim; to showing leadership skills taking his share of responsibility for the team's recent postseason snags.

Banchero's team has adjusted alongside him, at least at the head coaching spot, with the Orlando Magic's change from Jamahl Mosley to Sean Sweeney taking the reins.

Sweeney finding efficient spots on the floor to set up Banchero to succeed will be a big swing factor, as is Banchero adjusting his role and fine-tuning his skill-set to match the needs for this team.

Banchero already looks to be doing that, seeing next season as something of a clean slate, aiming to be in his best possible physical shape possible, refining the efficiency aspects of his game as a shooter and finisher at the rim, and continuing to develop as a superstar offensive hub.

His strengths as a barrelling, strong rebounding, foul-drawing, 3pt-creating, transition menace downhill driving force of nature will remain his calling card for years to come.

Banchero's biggest hurdle from here seems to be overall scoring efficiency, where two paths to making a leap seem clear:



If Banchero simply takes more shots at the rim and beyond the arc and less middies, his overall efficiency will likely continue to improve; but unlocking that midrange shot is really the butter that makes his game extra smooth, and taking that away from him only dulls the knife.





If Banchero can improve his midrange efficiency to where his pull-up jumper is as lethal as a layup, like how Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant score 1.0 Points Per Possession on their midrange jumpers, then suddenly a shot that many see as questionable becomes a no-brainer good decision every time.

Paolo is the NBA’s #1 3PT creator



Magic players make 47% 3P% off Paolo kickouts



“the playmaking, vision, instincts, awareness, and ability to play w/in schemes the coaching staff wants to play (stand out)” - @Josh_Cohen_NBA on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/RwPAcTXqm6 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 9, 2026

The Skills Paolo Banchero Worked on with Kevin Durant

Jan 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) moves to the basket guarded by Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) in the third quarter at the Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Back in July, footage broke onto the internet of Banchero working out with the basketball savant better known as KD.

Now, months later, we have answers as to what the duo has been working on in this summer and in previous off-season workouts, via Adam Harrington and Swish Cultures.

Banchero was asked about the skills he works on with Durant in these workouts.



3 skills were highlighted:



Shot Creation

Shotmaking

Finishing

Paolo's full quote:

Just a lot of footwork.



Definitely getting shots up, making shots. Some post-up.



Probably my finishing too, been doing a lot of that.



Very hard, he works very hard, very detailed.



He does everything game speed.



That is one thing that stands out.



You go in the gym, you can always work on your stuff, try and get in better shape. Paolo Banchero

Working on post-up moves, footwork, midrange shotmaking and finishing at the rim, all while getting in basketball shape with the Slim Reaper himself?

Talk about walking the path towards the life of a basketball assassin.

Banchero looking to continually develop his game after already achieving All-Star status around the league shows the mark of a competitor, and his willingness to learn from a legend despite him being a fellow competitor still playing in the league reveals a real hunger to be great.