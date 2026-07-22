Paolo Banchero Working with Kevin Durant as Year 5 Approaches

Paolo Banchero has quickly established himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars, but his path to superstardom has not been without flaws. While he posted a career-best 45.9% field-goal percentage during the 2025-26 season, some areas of his offensive game took a step back.

New Magic head coach Sean Sweeny hopes to unlock Banchero's full offensive capabilities, we have seen him shoot as high as 33.9% from three, 67% at the rim, and 43% on short and long mid rangers. But this season his efficiency dipped from beyond the arc, and in the midrange, while his shot profile turned into a career low at the rim (4.8 attempts) on a career low 61.9%.

Matt Hanifan talked about this in a recent article:

"Of the 88 players who attempted at least 200 pull-up jumpers last year, Banchero's 34.0 effective field goal percentage was not only a career-low (by over five percent), but dead last in the entire association, according to NBA.com's tracking data." Matt Hanifan

Paolo is best when attacking the rim, but he is even better when he is a threat at all three-levels.

As he enters Year 5, he's spending part of the offseason working alongside Kevin Durant, one of the greatest shot-makers in NBA history. If Durant can help Banchero refine his footwork, shot creation, and mid-range efficiency, the Orlando Magic star could be poised to take another leap toward MVP contention.

Nobody Better Than KD For Paolo To Work With In The Offseason



🎥(IG/adamharrington) https://t.co/W9NjOAXksd pic.twitter.com/HcoYgP4wVI — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) July 20, 2026

Banchero's Goals

Banchero had this to say about this upcoming season:

“I’m starting from zero, I feel like. We have to take the next step. I have to take the next step. I’m putting that pressure on myself.” Paolo Banchero

That accountability from the Magic's franchise player is huge, and it's true. Banchero has the potential to be the MVP of this league, he has averaged as high as 25.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Being surrounded by Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane should only make him better, and that is where Sean Sweeney comes in, to refine the Magic's offense, get a system that maximizes their talent, and ensures continuity.

Banchero has no excuse not to shoot at least 45% from the field and 80% from the free throw line, a place where a player with his physical tools should live, while using his other skills to his advantage. From beyond the arc, a good goal and jump for Banchero would be to set a career high, so north of 33.9%.

Just look at his career high game, this is the blueprint for his success.

Paolo Banchero 50 ball (2024)



50 PTS

13 REB

9 AST

16-26 FG pic.twitter.com/G1Z2fPLeFc — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 16, 2026

So working with one of the NBA's purest scorers is huge for Banchero, but a new coach who can implement a system to maximize his strengths, is also huge for not only Banchero, but the Magic. The Magic's ceiling is so high, they have the pieces, now they just have to take the next step forward, starting with their franchise player, Paolo Banchero.