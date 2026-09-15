Magic, Warriors Paolo Banchero Trade Idea is Tough Sell

The Orlando Magic are entering the fifth year of the Paolo Banchero era after he was the number one overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Banchero has led the Magic to the playoffs in each of the last three years, but Orlando has yet to win a postseason series in that time, putting pressure on the former top overall pick to get it done. Many believe that Banchero could exit Orlando if things don't improve soon, prompting Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey to come up with a three-team trade:

Why Magic Won't Trade Paolo Banchero

Banchero has been the leading scorer for the Magic ever since he arrived nearly five years ago. The Magic's ascent began with his selection and there is still reason to believe he can grow.

The hardest part of building a championship roster is finding someone who can be a No. 1 option on a championship team. Banchero still has the ability to do that as he approaches his age-24 season. The Magic still have him as a huge part of their plans, and a playoff plateau over the last two years is not enough for Orlando to change its opinion of him as a superstar.

Even in a trade like this, where the Magic recoup a lot of the draft picks they lost in the Desmond Bane trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, it's not a move that really makes sense for them. On top of losing Banchero in the trade proposed above, they also part ways with their top two centers, Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze.

The Magic did sign Nikola Vucevic to a one-year contract in the offseason, but he is not expected to have a starter role, which he would adopt if this trade were to happen.

Should the Magic regress or keep their first-round exit timeline going in the upcoming season, changes will be coming to the roster. Orlando responded to its lack of playoff success by firing Jamahl Mosley, who spent five years with the team.

Now that Mosley has been fired and replaced by Sean Sweeney, it's up to the players to hold up their end of the bargain. The front office believed that the core of young players they are building around can still make a run, perhaps with a different coaching perspective. Now they have a chance to prove that, and it all starts with Banchero as the head of the snake.