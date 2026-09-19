Sean Sweeney is walking into an Orlando locker room with talented players in every direction.

While the Orlando Magic didn't make many moves this off-season, they do retain a roster with continuity and chemistry when available.

Other than replacing Head Coach Jamahl Mosley with Sweeney, Orlando's only new players on the roster are Rookie Izaiyah Nelson and a familiar face down low in Nikola Vucevic. The Magic decided not to bring back Jett Howard or Moritz Wagner.

The Magic will head into next season with an established young core featuring multiple versions of the best starting lineup in the league, with multiple bench players able to step in at multiple positions in the starting unit at a moment's notice.

While Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Desmond Bane have asserted themselves as the made men stars on this squad, the rest of the rotation can still shake out in different ways.

How will this new coaching staff divvy up the minutes between this deep Magic roster?

Will the rotation change by the night based on availability, matchup, skill, and the flow of the game? Will a player's salary affect any decisions?

With Jalen Suggs on a descending deal around $30M annually as Anthony Black eyes an extension in the near future, along with the three aforementioned stars already on $40M+ max deals, the Magic have to find a way to balance investing in their players' development, their former draft picks, while building an immediate competitor looking to make the final leap to playoff contender.

No pressure.

David Steele LOVES Vucevic Returning to Orlando!



"He's such a great guy, one of my All-Time favorite players, just a genuine good human being and really good basketball player.



I think he'll be a good fit." – @steelemagic



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/P4KcCqUoGG — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) August 12, 2026

5 Orlando Magic Position Battles to Watch in Preseason

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) puts his arm around guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are roles in Orlando's rotation that are still undecided, and may not even find a true answer until the regular season gets going. Hera are 5 position battle questions the Magic still need to answer:

1. Who will be playing the 5 when games matter most between Vucevic, Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, or potentially even Banchero in the right matchup?

2. What if Noah Penda takes a leap as his summer league indicates where he's not only in better basketball shape as a mobile agile athlete, but an improved 3pt shooter as well, taking his game of barreling closeout attacks and team-first possession maxing feel up a level?



Could Penda become a go-to forward off the bench behind Banchero and Wagner, even jumping Tristan da Silva along the way?

Some of these choices could come down to things like which player is hitting their threes, which player has the hot hand, or which player is playing the hardest on any given night, on top of factors like health, injury, availability, matchup, and the gameplan.

3. Could rookie Izaiyah Nelson supplant a team-favorite veteran in Jonathan Isaac in minutes and role in the rotation with his frenetic energy, lengthy active hands, and bouncy athleticism?

4. Will Jase Richardson's development as a shooter on top of his point guard skills, nitrous button speed, and knack for jumping passing lanes for steals be enough to supplant veteran Jevon Carter, who fit so well with this group last season as another 3pt-shooting defensive connector?

5. Will Suggs keep his spot as defacto starting point, a super connector fourth option?



Or will another young guard off the bench like Black or even Richardson prove to be a better fit with the starting unit?

These are the positional battles Magic fans will be keeping an eye on through the Preseason.