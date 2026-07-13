It's been a relatively quiet offseason for the Orlando Magic after a disappointing end to the 2025-26 season. They found their new head coach in Sean Sweeney, but are largely running back the same roster that made many pull their hair out last season.

Thus, what is an early prognostication of a few of their weaknesses heading into the 2026-27 season? Let's examine!

3-point Shooting:

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots a free throw on a technical foul against Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: There are three truths in life: Death, taxes and the Orlando Magic need shooting.

Orlando was a bottom-five 3-point shooting team last year, knocking down just 34.3 percent of their long-range attempts. The only teams worse were the Sacramento Kings and Brooklyn Nets -- not ideal company to be a part of, respectfully.

Furthermore, according to Cleaning The Glass, which weeds out garbage time possessions, the Magic have been among the seven-worst 3-point shooting teams in seven-straight and in nine of the last 10 seasons.

Defense wins championships, but you also need good offense. While the Magic's offense was mediocre last year, their 3-point shooting held them down. You cannot survive if you can't shoot. Point. Blank. Period. End of story.

True Point Guard:

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts with guard Jalen Suggs (4) after scoring against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: A consistent need in the Jeff Weltman era was the lack of a true point guard.

Jalen Suggs, the head and heart of the Magic's stout defense, has grown as a playmaker. But he's not a true point guard, nor is Anthony Black or Jevon Carter.

In fairness, a true point guard isn't common in the modern era. But the Magic have lacked an initiator capable of putting Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner in positions to succeed.

Instead, the Magic's two stars have functioned as their de-facto point guards, which hasn't exactly borne much fruit.

Extra big in frontcourt:

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: Now that Moe Wagner is in Brooklyn, Goga Bitadze is the Magic's lone backup big.

Orlando drafted South Florida big Izaiyah Nelson with the No. 51 pick in last month's draft. But Nelson, the reigning AAC Player and Defensive Player of the Year, is still quite skinny and projects to be a 4/5 tweener.

It re-signed Jonathan Isaac, who's functioned as a small-ball big at times. He's played 702 combined minutes over the last three seasons as a small-ball 5 and the results (7.1 NET) haven't been poor. But the situations where that lineup can be deployed are few and far between.

The Magic have plenty of size. But adding another insurance option wouldn't hurt.

Honorable Mention: Shot creation off bench

Apr 15, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after making a basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skinny: To some degree, this goes hand-in-hand with the aforementioned need for extra ballhandling.

Black is likely expected to come off the bench. But he's their only option capable of creating shots for himself and others. Jevon Carter's a sometimes 3-and-D guard; Tristan da Silva is malleable, but better off-ball; Jamal Cain, Isaac, Noah Penda, Nikola Vucevic and Bitadze obviously aren't that, either.

The Magic's best bet is growth from Jase Richardson, who sporadically played as a rookie after being drafted No. 25 overall last year. Perhaps Sean Sweeney will tap into some of his potential offensively as his game and body continue to mature.