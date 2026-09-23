The best and worst case scenario for Franz Wagner this season

While most of the Eastern Conference landscape changed, for better or worse, the Orlando Magic did not.

Coming off a disappointing 45-win season, the Magic elected to run their core back, merely swapping head coaches, with their only external adds being rookie Izaiyah Nelson, their No. 52 overall draft choice, and former Magic veteran Nikola Vucevic.

That means they are betting on internal growth, especially since first-year head coach Sean Sweeney was lauded as a player developer in his stops with the Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. That also means that Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane will be back together after playing just 30 games throughout the course of 2025-26.

As the second fiddle, what is the best and worst case scenario for Wagner heading into the new year?

Best case scenario for Franz Wagner:

Apr 17, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives around Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) during the first quarter during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The beauty of Banchero and Wagner together is you're not losing much when either is off the court. Both are exceptional downhill creators, with Wagner being the more crafty interior navigator and defender of the two.

In his limited 34-game sample last year, Wagner averaged 20.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 48.1 percent shooting and 34.5 percent from 3-point range, his best since 2022-23, his sophomore season. The 25-year-old's shooting looked improved, although there was still a noticeable hitch toward the top of his release.

The best case scenario for Wagner is 1.) His 3-point shooting efficiency carries over 2.) he eliminates that hitch and 3.) he excels with Banchero and Bane, especially offensively.

It seems simple. Despite last year's slip in numbers, we know that a Jalen Suggs-Bane-Wagner-Banchero quartet is hyper-efficient when they share the floor together. But the issue was that a mysterious individual kept twisting Wagner's ankle on his voodoo doll.

If he can stay healthy and get back to where he was in 2024-25 (save for his poor 3P%), Orlando's offense will be in a much better spot.

Franz Wagner is an insanely high impact and versatile player...



Excellent scorer. 98th percentile DRAPM. Gets to the line. Creates rim assists at a high rate. Can easily scale his game up or down to be great in any context. All at 6'10. Special talent. pic.twitter.com/UDZERTac5B — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) August 27, 2026

Worst case scenario:

Nov 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries have been the story of Wagner's last two seasons with the Magic.

In 2024-25, Wagner missed 22 games with a torn oblique. Last year, he battled a nagging ankle injury over the final four or so months, missing a grand total of 48 games. While neither quite rises to the level of, say, calf injuries given the spike of achilles injuries leaguewide, a 6-foot-10 wing compiling soft tissue injuries is not good -- at all.

It's easy to point to that for any player as the "worst case scenario" because, after all, this is a contact sport where each player is vulnerable in their own way. Not every player is the robot that LeBron James is, but not every player is as frail as Joel Embiid's knee(s) are either.

Another lost season with nagging soft tissue injuries is easily Wagner's biggest concern. Eliminating that, his biggest concern is that he still doesn't quite mesh with Banchero and Co. Both are at their best when they're getting downhill. If neither can due to the team's lack of floor spacing, that's a big issue, which means tough conversations will need to be had.