The Orlando Magic have a big 2026-27 season ahead of them. The Magic will look to improve upon their eighth-place finish in 2025-26 with new head coach Sean Sweeney at the helm.

However, the Magic will have to do so in what appears to be a tough Eastern Conference.

This raises the question: Which Magic players are clearly part of the future core? These Magic players stand out as the top three who should be with Orlando for the long term.

Paolo Banchero is the obvious No. 1

Mar 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dunks the basketball in the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is plenty to praise about Paolo Banchero. Throughout his career, he has shown that he can be available for Orlando. He played in 72 regular-season games in 2022-23, 80 in 2023-24 and 72 in 2025-26.

Having your leading scorer be consistently available for the majority of the season is important. Banchero is a player that a team can invest in, knowing that he will be on the floor.

His career regular-season averages are 22.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

Banchero is a very capable scorer who can rebound and dish out the ball.

What also stands out about Banchero is his production in the postseason: 27.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Each of these is higher than his aforementioned career regular-season averages.

Any team that wants to compete in the postseason needs their No. 1 player to step it up, especially in scoring. Banchero has shown his ability to do just that.

It's hard to imagine Desmond Bane not on the Magic

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Desmond Bane showed his value in his first season with the Orlando Magic. In the 2025-26 regular season, Bane averaged 20.1 points on 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from deep.

On top of that, Bane was available, playing and starting in all 82 games.

If Bane keeps being this up, it's difficult to think about Orlando wanting to move on from him. His 3-point shooting is especially key for a team that struggled last season from beyond the arc.

It's not like 2025-26 was a fluke for Bane. His career regular-season averages are 18.3 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from three.

Anthony Black or Jalen Suggs will be part of the future

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) puts his arm around guard Anthony Black (0) in the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anthony Black had a huge year three, averaging 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game in the regular season. He played in 64 games with 40 starts, the most starts he has had in a season.

If he continues this production, or better yet, continues to improve, Black should be a player the Magic want to have long term.

However, the dynamic is interesting when considering Jalen Suggs.

Suggs has not been very available throughout his career in the regular season, only playing in over 60 games once.

For a team that is looking to establish itself in the East, availability will be big.

Suggs averaged a career-high in assists in the 2025-26 regular season, 5.5, to go along with 13.8 points per game.

If Suggs can show that combination of scoring and passing, even increasing his assists per game, that would be ideal for the point guard. It would really show his value to Orlando.

But if Black keeps up his 2025-26 momentum, it's hard to deny his value as well.

It will help both of them if they increase their 3-point field goal percentage. Black is a career 33.8% shooter from deep in the regular season, while Suggs is a 33.1% shooter from beyond the arc.