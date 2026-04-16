The big change Paolo & Franz must make for Magic to reach playoffs

It all comes down to this.

One game for all the marbles.

Win and you're in; lose and you're out.

How do the Orlando Magic give themselves their best chance to win this do-or-die Play-In game against the flaming-hot Charlotte Hornets in a win-or-go-home game in front of the home crowd?

While this Magic team as a whole plays better at home, there's one big shift the team needs to make – ask Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to be the best offensive hub drive-and-kick playmakers and aggressive paint-penetrating play-finishers they can be, while taking as few jump shots as possible.

This year's Magic isn't the Magic of old. This year's Magic are Desmond Bane's team.

The Magic are 31-11 when Bane scores 20+ points, yet 14-26 when he scores under 20 points.

Analysis – give Bane the ball.

Get Banchero rolling to the rim downhill into the paint where he's most lethal either kicking out to open shooters, drawing fouls, attacking the rack; find Wagner a screen and run the 2-man game into the ground, allowing Franz to manipulate the defense at his own pace, hit the floater, glide into finger rolls, and set up the roll-man or dunker spot for lobs and outsider shooters for open looks.

Simultaneously, set up Desmond Bane along with the rest of the team's most effective 3pt shooters as often as possible for the open looks you're generating off Wagner's and Banchero's drive-and-kicks after bending the defense with your reliable paint-penetrating big wings.

Paolo is the NBA’s #1 3PT creator



Magic players make 47% 3P% off Paolo kickouts



“the playmaking, vision, instincts, awareness, and ability to play w/in schemes the coaching staff wants to play (stand out)” - @Josh_Cohen_NBA on 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/RwPAcTXqm6 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 9, 2026

This is Desmond Bane's team; it's time Orlando acts like it.

Apr 15, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) passes the ball to guard Desmond Bane (3) in front of Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) and forward Paul George (8) during the first quarter of the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This Magic offense, in theory, is at its best when the big wings are getting downhill, looking to score first at the rim and draw fouls, while keeping a head up after bending the defense for the open man.

This season, Orlando has seen Desmond Bane do a lot of that heavylifting in the driving and scoring department, becoming one of the league's most efficient overall scorers after coming in as one of the league's most efficient and versatile 3pt shooters.

Available every game this season, Orlando utilizing Bane for his reliable driving ability to keep the offense moving has been just as valuable for this team as his shooting; but it needs to be emphasized how much more 3pt shooting could take his and the team's scoring impact to an even higher level.

I asked Banchero about Bane being a relief valve on the perimeter earlier in the season:

(Desmond Bane) is more than just a shooter… he is a real scorer, just a ball player.



He hit 6 threes tonight, but he had 37 PTS against Detroit without shooting any threes.



It is not only his shooting, it is the scoring in general.



You just give a player like that the ball, it is not really hard. He gets to it.



He is stuck at 37, hopefully we can get him a 40-ball here soon. Paolo Banchero

While the Magic should be credited for utilizing Bane's ability as a scorer when the team was missing other key scorers, which was all season, the one thing they could look to do even more of is positioning Bane to consistently launch 10+ 3PA per game, because taking open threes with the next man up isn't the same as taking as many threes as possible with your specialists.

Feeding the flamethrower is an offensive strategy that can ignite the entire offensive solar system as its source of solar gravity; Bane's nuclear hot 3pt shooting can be the sun of Orlando's galaxy. 3pt shots from Bane, let alone other high volume efficient shooters, are the shots that are worth as much as layups, dunks, and free throws; and hunting threes for your high-volume shooting specialist efficient scorer can be the entire basis of an offense, almost built outside-in to stretch the floor one way to open up the gaps to attack for the many skills downhill drivers on the team.

Rather than bending the defense with drives to set up threes, bend the defense with threes to set up drives. Bane is a special shooting talent, increasing his shot volume will only continue to open up the floor and cash in on his 3pt effectiveness; don't ignore the hot hand.

Feed Bane's hot hand by utilizing Banchero and Wagner as paint-penetrating play-finishing playmakers, not self-creating tough shotmakers.

the play I was pointing out in the question



Bane - Banchero P&R



Des draws two, hits Banchero at elbow, where his options feel endless



Paolo pumpfakes the middy pull-up, drives into the bump-and-finish contact through Evan Mobley



Banchero's efficient, assertive decision making https://t.co/yws59ZOR1Q pic.twitter.com/sTwmbj9wLt — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 12, 2026

Even though Wagner and Banchero can make outside jumpers and have proven to be tough shot makers, this isn't about what they can do as much as what they are doing. With Franz and Paolo not shooting the ball well outside of the paint, they should take one for the team and stop shooting so many shots outside of the paint.

Instead, lean on the strengths they provide for their team no matter how well they shoot – attack the rack downhill and penetrate the paint for shots at the rim, whistles, kickouts, and dumpoffs; defend your position hard, rotate timely within the scheme, and force turnovers in help defense protecting the rim and anticipating passes for deflections; focus on your downhill gravity playmaking for others and mix of finesse and powerful play-finishing at the rim, respectively.

Save the tough shots and outside jumpers for a potential Playoff series setting that allows more ebbs and flows to finding a rhythm as a shooter, in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons that might even work out in Orlando's favor to be more competitive than expected – if they can get there.

Use Paolo and Franz to penetrate the paint and kick to your best shooters: Bane, Suggs, Black, Wendell, da Silva. Lean into the drive and kick identity this team sees flashes of success from.

I asked Orlando Magic G Anthony Black about Paolo’s playmaking:



“(Paolo’s) so talented, that the defenses are forced to react to him.



This year, I think he’s just been doing a good job identifying the help.



Such a smart player and he’s doing a good job getting us open threes.” pic.twitter.com/hKDHZhAf2u — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 10, 2026

Go back to the handful of sets you know work every time, and crank up the volume of off ball 3pt opportunities for Bane, while still swinging the ball to the open man to see if Suggs or Black has a hot hand early; if any shooter finds a rhythm, ride it out until they miss, don't play with fire.

Just make sure as many of your best 3pt shooters, versatile defenders, and ball-handling decision makers are on the court as possible for every minute of the game.

I asked Paolo Banchero about Inverted Pick-and-Pops:



“Depending how teams try to guard it, I think it can be something we go to that works for us.



Whether it’s getting guys open looks, freeing up space for me to get to the rim, get downhill, or get a matchup that is favorable.” pic.twitter.com/mZ8bHf6kD5 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 4, 2026

Here's ten or so staple sets that have proven to work for Orlando to put their players in the best position to succeed:

1) Run the Wagner - Carter Connection of Franz - Wendell Pick-and-Rolls into the ground.

2) Utilize Desmond Bane and Wendell in that 2-man game with Handoffs and off ball screens.

3) Really any of Suggs, Black, da Silva running Pick-and-Roll with Wendell Carter re-screening as the ball drives and kicks tends to the trick.

Wendell Carter Jr. is the unsung hero for a reason; he can screen, re-screen, roll, rebound, play-finish, pop for three, pumpfake and drive, shortroll elbow pass, with versatile defense on the other end. Orlando asks him to fit in, but using him and everyone in roles that utilize their strengths is important.

The Bane - Banchero pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop sets aka the Banechero two-man game is another area this team could explore more.

Earlier in the year, I asked Bane and Banchero about their 2-man game:

It is honestly the first time I have ever been in a Pick-and-Roll situation with somebody that is feared more than me, or equally as much as me. Desmond Bane

I actually told him during the game, we gotta do more of that…



It causes such a problem.



Obviously, he draws a lot of attention with the ball in his hands coming off screens, so for me, being able to use that, be a screener, get easy looks. Paolo Banchero

I asked Desmond Bane how he likes the looks this Magic team generates when Bane initiates P&R with Paolo



“It’s honestly the first time I’ve ever been in a Pick-and-Roll situation with somebody that’s feared more than me, or equally as much as me.” - Desmond Bane



@HeatMagicOnSI pic.twitter.com/5LkY2mx1Jk — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) October 23, 2025

4) Run 2-man game for Paolo where he's with guards Bane, Suggs, Black screening and popping in pick-and-pops, 5) or where Banchero is used at the screener with one of those guards.

Banchero short rolling to the elbow opens up all his options, where he can quickly decipher the defense and hit open teammates, or attack the gaps for easy scoring opportunities while already moving with a head of steam in the paint. 6) Early post up seals in transition and post-up mismatches on the block are more ways to utilize Banchero's strength, as long as the goal remains getting him the ball in the paint with the focus on attacking the rack, hunting contact, or finding shooters.

I asked Paolo Banchero about leaking out in transition:



"If I feel like I can get a jump on the defense and get out, I do it.



You don't want to fall in love with that, but that's something that coaches encourage... especially me and Franz... look for an early seal/fast break" pic.twitter.com/uCgXQN7Rce — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 11, 2025

Thinking of ways to set up Desmond Bane for 10+ threes and as many open ones as possible should be the priority number one right alongside the idea of utilizing the big wing stars getting downhill to do it. Creating 8+ 3PA for Suggs or Black if they find a rhythm is a good idea too; move the ball to find open shooters and make sure your knockdown shooters are the ones in those positions. 7) Off-ball screens like stagger screens, elevator screens, high ball screens, pindown screens, anything to bend the defense or get Desmond's defender on the move before Bane gets the ball in hopes to create a sliver of space for him to shoot or attack the gap, which is all he needs. Shoot, let's see Bane and Suggs run out for a Floppy to catch the defense sleeping to start the game.

Franz/Bane/Suggs/Black pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops with Wendell/Paolo is Orlando's best mix of maximizing their spacing and versatility. Mixing in double-screener sets in 8) Pick-and-Roll like Double Drag, Spain, Horns or 9) handoffs sometimes referred to as Chicago/Zoom/Orlando/Miami can sprinkle in different looks against the defense, and calling the right ones while expecting certain defensive coverages with your best players on the floor is how you can position your best players to succeed.



There should be staple sets that create good looks for Orlando every time down, and if any of them work well in this or any matchup, they should run them until the opposing defense adjusts. Be the team that forces the opponent to adjust to you.



10) One example Horns set that maximizes offensive roles – Franz with the ball with Paolo and Wendell screening and threatening to pop, roll, pass to Bane/Black/Suggs/da Silva in the corners

There's one card left up Orlando's sleeve that hasn't seen much action that could swing a game – The 5-out Magic Death Lineup full of arguably their five best microwave scoring lineup of 3pt-shooting ball-handling advantage-creating shot generators and versatile defenders: (other than Wendell)



Jalen Suggs – Desmond Bane – Anthony Black – Franz Wagner – Paolo Banchero

THE MAGIC DEATH LINEUP IS ALIVE https://t.co/j2rkLFQZ6Z pic.twitter.com/Jb4icLCwWY — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 10, 2026

Orlando's Play-In Gameplan: vs. Charlotte Hornets

Mar 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

Starting on the first day of 2026, Charlotte has the 2nd best point differential in the NBA (+11.2), just a fraction behind San Antonio's #1 rating. (+11.7)

Charlotte has the best offense and fifth-best defense in the league in that near 50-game stretch, posting a 33-16 record since the new year.

The Hornets offense thrives on the chaotic second chance of long rebounds off missed threes, after first creating good looks through pick-and-rolls and relocating ball-handlers.



Swarming Charlotte of the 3pt line as often as possible, especially its best shooters and creators LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Kon Knueppel, is priority number one for the defense.



The second goal is to box out Moussa Diabate and Ryan Kalkbrenner, chase down the long rebounds, and push the pace off them to catch the Hornets oreb-crashing offense off guard. Knowing the Hornets want to shoot threes and crash the glass, punish them with hard closeouts and quick leakouts.

LaMelo Ball

Kon Knueppel

Brandon Miller



Charles Lee's Charlotte Hornets catch fire quickly:



"They can dot the arc with these guys who are all willing to make the extra pass (and) knockdown snipers off the catch" – @bgeis_bird



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory pic.twitter.com/BkuqI0c0UA — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 5, 2026

While the Hornets mighte be the most exciting story in the NBA this season, they too live and die by the volatility of the three-ball; forcing them into halfcourt sets to beat you with individual scorers when the game slows down will help your defense. Charlotte is not looking to hunt contact as they rank low in free throw attempts and they play extremely loose with the ball on offense; baiting Ball into risky passes could work out in Orlando's favor, especially for a team that gets its energy off forcing live ball turnovers and scoring off them.

As mentioned above, driving into the Hornets defense with Diabate on the floor should provide a relatively open paint against a versatile switching defense, whereas driving against Kalkbrenner will mean facing drop coverage with a strong brute in front of the rim; attacking Diabate hard at the rim versus drawing Kalkbrenner as far away from the rim as possible are some ways to exploit their weaknesses – when in doubt, attack the rack.

Charlotte's defense rates top-ten in three four factors, but 23rd in forcing turnovers; Orlando's ability to play safe with the ball on offense, hunting 3pt assists with team-first drive-and-kick decisions and minimizing tough midrange pullups and risky passes that become turnovers will help win the margins.

At this point in the season, there's no time left to play around and see what works. The Magic know possessions that end with Bane shooting just about anywhere but especially from deep and at the rim is their best offense, so set up Bane to do that as often as possible, while asking your proven stars to play distributor, at least this time around with the odds stacked against them and the number of problems to solve stacking up by the day.

With a bid to the playoffs on the line with a win, and uncertainty looming this summer with a loss, this Magic team has one last chance to change the story of their season. With their backs against the wall, pushed into a corner, let's see if this team can respond to a gutcheck with one last heatcheck at home.