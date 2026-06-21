The beauty about the NBA is that it's the league it never sleeps.

While there is plenty of exciting basketball that takes place on the court, the offseason buzz -- draft, player movement and non-stop scuttlebutt -- garners just as many headlines.

That time has arrived, now that we're just two days away from the 2026 NBA Draft and nearly one week away from the start of free agency. Though don't expect the Orlando Magic to make profound changes to their core -- led by Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane -- according to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin.

"League sources have told NBC Sports that Orlando plans to run it back with this core and bet on Sweeney being the coach who can fit the puzzle pieces together (and hopefully have better luck with health)," Helin's report read. "This feels like a make-or-break season in Orlando, where this all comes together with Banchero and Wagner (and Sweeney getting the defense back to form) or there will be hard choices to make."

Why keeping core in-tact could be good for Magic:

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles the ball against Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images

We're barely one year removed from the Magic making a monstrous splash, acquiring Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony and five first-round picks (four unprotected). Though we only saw the Magic's aforementioned triumvirate play 25 games last year due to myriad injuries.

They barely scratched the surface. When Bane-Banchero-Wagner shared the court together, they sported a modest 1.6 NET Rating (372 minutes) -- buoyed to 11.4 when joined by Jalen Suggs, according to PBP Sports.

Orlando is expected to create additional cap flexibility by waiving Jonathan Isaac. So they are expected to have most, if not all the taxpayer's portion ($6.1M) of their mid-level exception available to them, in addition to who they draft No. 46 overall.

At the very least, the Magic must hope for better health luck. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a similar result. This Magic regime has typically been more patient than not. But Suggs hasn't been very reliable, plus Wagner and Banchero have both suffered their fair share of lower-body injuries.

Orlando was fortunate with Bane's durability, Anthony Black's emergence and Tristan da Silva's malleability. But if they can't build any on-court chemistry, they're not going break through the glass ceiling.