We are nearly 24 hours away from the start of free agency. With the Orlando Magic hard-strapped for cap space, one of the biggest questions entering the offseason was whether or not they would try to create additional cap flexibility.

One Magic player who has reportedly garnered interest is big man Goga Bitadze from the Los Angeles Clippers. But don't expect them to part ways with their veteran center, according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

"Word is that the Clippers are also among the teams that have expressed trade interest in Orlando's Goga Bitadze," the report read. "The Stein Line has since learned, though, that the Magic have rebuffed inquires for the Georgian big man to this point."

Why Magic want to retain Goga Bitadze:

Nov 25, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) reacts after his score against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Currently, the Magic are entering free agency $2.8 million above the first apron with 11 players rostered -- excluding Izaiyah Nelson, the team's No. 51 overall draft choice, who hasn't signed yet -- where they're limited to a portion of their taxpayer mid-level ($6.1M) and veteran minimums.

Bitadze, who's entering the final year of his current deal with a $7.6 million cap hit, could be consolidated to create some extra wiggle room. It wouldn't be much, but it would be something that free up some more avenues.

Still, the Magic want to retain the 7-footer as Moe Wagner insurance, per Stein and Fischer.

"It appears that Orlando wants to retain Bitadze in part because it is bracing for the loss of Moritz Wagner, brother of Magic star Franz Wagner, in unrestricted free agency," the report read. "Wagner is one of many bigs around the league who is expected to command portions of the full $15 million midlevel exception."

Bitadze was serviceable in Wagner's absence last season. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and one block on a career-best 70.0 percent true shooting. Although his role dwindled as the season aged -- and so did his effectiveness, for the most part.

We previously talked about the implications of Orlando essentially running last year's team back, which hardly saw any playing time together. On one hand, it will be paramount for Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Franz Wagner and Suggs to develop some on-court chemistry.

On the other, the Magic are quite expensive, and the East is better with the Miami Heat acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Indiana Pacers getting Tyrese Haliburton back. Detroit (Isaiah Joe) and Atlanta (their draft, Aaron Wiggins) have already made slight moves around the fringes ... and free agency hasn't even began yet.

It remains to be seen if the Magic are moving to move off of at least one of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black -- who's extension eligible -- or Wendell Carter Jr. this offseason. The Magic's cap sheet is pretty crowded beyond 2027-28.

So when will sacrifices start being made?